Residents of the Orange Grove and Rancho Mesa Verde subdivisions near Somerton might finally see results after years of trying to secure a sewer system.
The Yuma Board of Supervisors added the project to the list of programs to be covered by American Rescue Plan Act federal relief funding.
The supervisors also added a Tri-Valley Ambulance replacement ambulance, Emergency Rental Assistance Program support costs, environmental pollution mitigation efforts and a University of Arizona COVID-19 Wastewater Test Lab.
The first report on the use of the funds is due by Oct. 31. The U.S. Treasury won’t be approving the list; the agency just wants to ensure that the projects are eligible.
Yuma County netted an allocation of $41.5 million and received $20.8 million, the first half of the allocation, in June. The second half is expected in June 2022.
ARPA funds can only be used to cover costs incurred March 3, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024. Any unspent funds must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.
The supervisors recently gave their final stamp of approval to the following projects list, which has a particular focus on broadband and water and sewer infrastructure:
• Diverse redundant middle-mile broadband backbone, to be followed by fiber to the home and fiber to the tower, costs to be determined by a study;
• Broadband technical consultant and project-related expenses, $100,000;
• Housing Department Water Line for Somerton, $309,000;
• Tacna water system construction, if there is a shortfall in existing grants, $1.5 million;
• Greater Yuma Port Authority Industrial Park buildout water portion, $2.1 million;
• GYPA Industrial Park buildout sewer portion, $1.4 million;
• Orange Grove/Rancho Mesa Verde Sewer System, final cost to be determined;
• Tri-Valley Ambulance replacement ambulance, $225,000;
• Emergency Rental Assistance Program support costs, $50,000;
• PM-10 environmental mitigation projects, to be determined;
• U of A Wastewater Lab, $95,000.
ORANGE GROVE SEWER PROJECT
At the insistence of Supervisor Martin Porchas, the Orange Grove/Rancho Mesa Verde sewer system project was tagged on to the list.
Yuma County has been “aggressively” working with the residents for about 10 years in trying to solve the issue, according to Nancy Ngai, community planning coordinator. Somerton previously worked with the county on the water issue, and both subdivisions are now on city water.
The subdivision streets remain unpaved due to sewer issues. “To pave (those) particular two streets, we have to realign the sewer because they are currently on septic systems,” she explained. “Leech lines were allowed back then, with the leech line going through the street and roadway, and because of that, we are unable to pave those streets up to standards.”
In 2014, the county used $110,000 in Community Development Block Grant federal funds to conduct environmental and preliminary engineering studies. The preliminary studies were completed in 2016. At that time, the cost of the project was estimated at about $11 million.
However, construction costs have increased by more than 30% since and could potentially be $20 million today.
Since water and sewer projects are eligible for ARPA funds, Ngai noted that this might be the time to move the project forward. But five years have lapsed since the reports were completed and need to be updated.
The supervisors agreed to cover a new environmental review and preliminary engineering designs with ARPA funds.
Also new on the list is the Tri-Valley replacement ambulance, a nonprofit that serves East County. Simmons noted that the current ambulance has a quarter of a million miles.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe noted that the PM-10 environmental mitigation projects haven’t been worked out with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Environment Protection Agency “and might end up beyond the scope of ARPA funds.”
PM-10 is the EPA air quality measure for particulate matter pollution. PM-10 refers to inhalable particles with diameters that are generally 10 micrometers and smaller.
The county might also use ARPA funds to cover Emergency Rental Assistance Program support expenses, such as audit and advertising costs, since funds can be used to promote other federal programs.
The U of A Wastewater Lab is currently budgeted in the general fund, but the supervisors agreed to keep it on the list in case they have leftover ARPA funds.