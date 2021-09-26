Plans to house asylum seekers in a Foothills hotel this week have come to a standstill. Local officials confirmed on Saturday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement canceled plans to quarantine the migrants in the Best Western Plus on South Frontage Road.
Supervisors Darren Simmons and Jonathan Lines confirmed the development on Saturday.
“I was just advised that the Yuma hotel scheduled to open on Tuesday, September 28th, for ICE will not be coming online, and they are seeking alternative locations out of state,” he told the Yuma Sun.
“It was a very welcome notification,” Simmons said. “Thanks to everyone that got involved. It’s nice to see something work out for a change. I think it’s a win-win across the board.”
Plans had called for Endeavors, a faith-based community service organization under contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to quarantine asylum seekers who test positive for COVID-19 in the hotel starting Tuesday. The organization provides temporary shelter and processing services to migrants across the nation.
Yuma County supervisors were not happy with the location and apparent lack of transparency on behalf of Endeavors and the federal government.
“We were all concerned about the impact on the health, safety and welfare of the area and the local businesses that depend on the patronage of the visitors staying in the hotel,” Lines said.
The supervisors said they were not told of plans to house the migrants in the area, and if they had been told, they would have objected, as did many residents.
“We received multiple phone calls from constituents in the area concerned about the hotel. We hope they will be happy with the outcome after sharing their concerns,” Lines said.
The officials said they were worried about a potential public health crisis due to the large number of COVID-19 patients that would have been staying in the hotel, although the migrants wouldn’t have been allowed to leave the hotel premises nor would they be released into the community.
Simmons credited the public’s involvement for putting a stop to the arrangement. “It’s the public getting involved and voicing their opinion that was a key thing to making this happen,” he noted.
The supervisor said that he as well as other officials reached out to legislators for help and sent out letters voicing their concerns, “but I really think that the community getting behind it and voicing their opinion really, really helped.”
Simmons explained that he had several reasons for objecting to the plans. “One, the location. We’re talking out in the Foothills area. It’s a retirement area, with a lot of winter visitors and retirees, and it worries them when you have something like this in their neighborhood,” he said.
“I was getting tons of calls and emails. They were seriously concerned about this coming into their area and the effects it would have on surrounding businesses,” he added.
Simmons noted that a lot of guests patronize the businesses and restaurants adjacent to the hotel. “Taking the hotel out of the equation would have been a hard hit for a lot of those businesses, especially considering you only have two hotels in the Foothills, and you’re taking one away,” he said.
“I don’t think they realized how much of an economic effect they were having by putting it there,” he added.
The supervisors also pointed out that removing available hotel rooms would also have meant that winter visitors and other guests who need temporary lodging, such as seasonal agricultural workers, might not find a place to stay.
Lines previously noted that both commanders of the Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station were “extremely concerned” with their inability to find enough rooms for visiting military personnel, just as the semi-annual Weapons and Tactics Instruction course is starting up.
Simmons said he wasn’t given a specific reason as to why the plans for the Foothills hotel were dropped, “but I really believe it’s the number of people that got involved that stopped this. And it’s nice that the government actually listened to the public.”
Simmons said that as far as he understood, all plans for a local site to house the migrants have stopped and “they will look somewhere else,” potentially out of state.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls also confirmed this on Saturday. “All plans for a second hotel in Yuma have been canceled,” he posted on Facebook.
While the Best Western Plus is located outside the city limits, this would have been the second Endeavors site in Yuma County. Endeavors began housing migrants in a hotel in the Yuma city limits this past summer. Previously the migrants were being released to a local nonprofit organization in Somerton before they were transported to Phoenix or Tucson, from where they traveled to their final destinations in the U.S.
The situation is a direct result of the extraordinary number of migrants applying for asylum on the southern border, which Lines said have averaged more than 700 a day in the last few days.
“I understand this is a situation that’s all over down the border, but the location they picked was not a good location. There’s too many problems with that area,” Simmons said.
The hotel in the city limits “is out of sight, out of mind. A lot of people don’t even know it’s there. This one was front and center on South Frontage Road, right off the interstate,” he noted. “We’re a small community. We can’t afford to lose a hotel. That takes away from the economy. It takes away from the city, it takes away from the county. Go to the bigger cities, where they have more than enough to absorb any loss, but we don’t, especially just coming out of COVID.”
Chairman Tony Reyes had asked residents to be patient because without the Endeavors centers, “people would end up in the streets again, and we as a community, the nonprofits, would end up processing those people.”
Reyes called it a catch-22 situation, noting that the federal government has to process the asylum seekers without impacting local communities. “If they didn’t have Endeavors, they would have to release people in the communities and then the communities would have to take care of them. It’s a tough situation.”
Endeavors provides asylum seekers with food, shelter and transportation out of the community. The organization’s centers are fully funded by the federal government. Neither Yuma County or the City of Yuma fund any part of the operation.
If the asylum seekers test positive for COVID-19, they are quarantined. If they test negative, they are usually moved out of the community within 48 hours, but they could stay up to 72 hours.
Migrants are not allowed to leave the hotel premises during their stay. It’s also unlikely that the asylum seekers will want to leave the hotel because it would jeopardize their cases.
Transportation to their ultimate destinations are covered by migrants’ family members or sponsors. Once they are provided with release papers giving them legal status while their cases work their way through the immigration system, they are transported either to the airport or bus station.