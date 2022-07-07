The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that deputies have made an arrest in connection to a string of burglaries that have been happening since April.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, all of the burglaries took place in the 2400 block of East 14th Street and in some instances, vehicles were stolen.
“During the course of the investigation a suspect was identified,” Pavlak said.
The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Eduardo Arias and on Tuesday YCSO investigators, with the assistance of the YCSO Intel Unit, served a search warrant at his residence.
Two vehicles that had been reported stolen during the burglaries were found on the property and recovered.
Arias was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for theft of means of transportation, possession of stolen property and multiple burglary charges.
This case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted at the sheriff’s office website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.
