Today

Sunshine this morning, then becoming windy with a few showers this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.