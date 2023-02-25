Yuma police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly firing a gun in a downtown parking lot.
On Thursday at approximately 12:26 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East 1st Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Yuma police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly firing a gun in a downtown parking lot.
On Thursday at approximately 12:26 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East 1st Street.
The investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired in the Alement parking lot and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
The suspect was later identified as Jose Ortiz Jr., who was located in the 3300 block of West 5th Street and taken into custody.
Ortiz was arrested and booked on multiple felony offenses, including attempted second-degree murder.
Other charges include two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
There were no reported injuries in the incident and one vehicle was damaged by a gunshot.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunshine this morning, then becoming windy with a few showers this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly sunny. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.