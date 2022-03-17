The apprehension of a U.S. citizen who was caught trying to allegedly smuggle several migrants was caught on body cameras worn by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station.
When agents conducted a vehicle stop on Monday of a Ford Expedition that had been traveling along Interstate 8 east of Yuma, they found it was occupied by a driver and four adult Mexican male passengers.
The driver, 31-year-old Ramon Madrid Zendejas Jr. of Yuma, was arrested and taken to the Wellton station for further processing.
Records checks conducted on Zendejas revealed that he had a prior felony conviction in 2007 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for which he served almost seven years in prison.
The migrants he reportedly was attempting to smuggle farther into the United States were arrested for illegal entry and processed for removal to Mexico.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.