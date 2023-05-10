A Yuma County Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a Somerton man who failed to show up for his hearing.
Attorney Bill Fox, who represents Alfredo Bran Ibarra, had initially requested a one-week continuance, saying it would give him time to try and contact his client.
He also suggested that an order to show cause could be held at his client's next hearing, at which time he could explain the reason for his absence.
Ibarra, who has been out of custody since September, has two cases against him in which he has been charged with two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of theft by extortion, all of which are felonies.
He has also been offered a plea deal that will resolve both of the cases against him.
Prosecutor Mary White of the Yuma County Attorney's Office objected to the continuance and requested that a bench warrant be issued for Ibarra's arrest.
She informed the court that at his last hearing in April, Ibarra was admonished for not abiding by his conditions of release and that one of the cases against him occurred while he was under the supervision of pretrial services.
Additionally, Ibarra was ordered to report to the Yuma County Probation Department for pretrial supervision, which he has not done, nor has he been submitting to drug and alcohol testing.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Darci Weede chose to issue the arrest warrant and set the bail amount at $25,000.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the offenses were reported to have taken place between April and June of 2022 while Ibarra was employed by the auto dealership.
The investigation revealed an approximated financial loss of $44,600 to the business and other victims.
Ibarra was arrested by deputies in August, after he was identified as the suspect. He was booked into the Yuma County jail, where he had been held until posting a $35,000 bond.