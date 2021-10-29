Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) have arrested three of the five suspects who allegedly robbed two residences at gunpoint late Wednesday night.
At approximately 10:43 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in the 3000 block of West 8th Street.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, when deputies arrived on scene they were told that four masked suspects had entered the victim’s residence and demanded money while displaying firearms.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money and items, they ran out of the residence.
Pavlak said the four suspects then went to a neighboring residence and attempted to gain entry. When the victim opened the door, two of the suspects pointed firearms and demanded money.
The four suspects fled the area after the victim threatened to call law enforcement.
Moments later, a witness observed a total of five suspects jump a fence into the Ironwood Golf Course and get into a vehicle parked on the adjacent canal.
Unbeknownst to the suspects, the witness followed the vehicle and relayed its location until deputies were in the vicinity.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop in the area of the Neighborhood Walmart, 2675 W. 8th St.
Once the vehicle stopped, two of the suspects fled on foot, while the other three were detained by deputies.
The three detained suspects were later identified as 18-year-old Abel Garcia, 18-year-old Alexander Noriega, and 20-year-old Jacob Preciado, all of Yuma.
Garcia, Noriega and Preciado were all arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, criminal trespass and theft.
The other two suspects are still being sought.
No injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.