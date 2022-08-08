Art Center seeks potential directors for next dinner theater show

The City of Yuma is now accepting theater fellowship applications through Aug. 26 from persons seeking to direct the next dinner theater production in the Yuma Art Center galleries.
Now in its sixth year, the theater fellowship program gives a theater artist an opportunity to develop their directorial practice by directing a full-length performance with technical and administrative support from the Yuma Art Center.
The selected fellow will direct a complete production for the Yuma Art Center’s annual dinner theater events, scheduled for Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18. The fellow will lead evening and weekend rehearsals from October through January and regular production meetings.
For two weeks in February, the Art Center presents a full-length dinner theater production in the central gallery, which is transformed into a unique performance space with a stage and set built completely for the customized needs of the given production.
The 2023 production will mark 13 years of dinner theater productions at the Yuma Art Center. The dinner theater show almost always sells out, leading to a second weekend of shows added for the 2023 run.
Depending on the staging needs, the gallery will comfortably seat 120 audience members per performance who will have dinner prior to the production and dessert and coffee during intermission.
The theater fellow will receive a $2,500 stipend; administrative support to include marketing, ticketing, production royalties and scripts; technical production support to include lighting, sound, set, properties and costumes; and temporary housing assistance if needed.
The theater fellow will direct a full-length play; lead multiple rehearsals each week starting in October; engage the local community with additional workshops and educational opportunities; assist with programming related to performance; and attend staff and production meetings.
Applicants must submit a proposal in the form of a one-page document by 4 p.m. Aug. 26 to Arts@YumaAz.gov with the subject line of “Theater Fellowship Application.” The proposal should include a brief description of the production as well as a brief description of the applicant’s specific direction and design for the production.
Along with the proposal, applicants must submit an artistic resume and two professional references.
The Division of Arts and Culture will select the fellowship recipient through a competitive application process.
The production preference is a comedy, melodrama, mystery or related genre to fit within the nature of a dinner theater setting. The cast will consist of volunteer performers from throughout the Yuma community and the rehearsal schedule will be set based on the availability of the director and cast selected. Because of this, shows with small cast sizes are preferred.
Preferred qualifications include a minimum of two years professional theater experience; a bachelor’s degree in directing, theater, performance studies or related field; knowledge of contemporary theater, theater education and dinner theater practices; and willingness to engage and work with local artists.
The fellow must also have the ability to work independently and with staff, volunteers and representatives of local organizations; communicate effectively in writing and public presentations; develop and direct a full-length production under the guidance of the Division of Arts and Culture; and meet deadlines.
For more information please contact Lillian Morrill, technical production supervisor, at 928-373-5214 or email Arts@YumaAz.gov.