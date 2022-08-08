Art Center seeks potential directors for next dinner theater show

The City of Yuma is now accepting theater fellowship applications through Aug. 26 from persons seeking to direct the next dinner theater production in the Yuma Art Center galleries.

Now in its sixth year, the theater fellowship program gives a theater artist an opportunity to develop their directorial practice by directing a full-length performance with technical and administrative support from the Yuma Art Center.

