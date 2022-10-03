ARTISTAS 1 (copy)
The Yuma Territorial Prison is seen here decorated for last year’s Dia de los Muertos festival. The Chicano Art Collective is seeking artists to exhibit their work in the second annual festival on Oct. 21.

 FILE PHOTO

The Chicano Art Collective is looking for artists to exhibit their works at a festival later this month that ties into the theme of Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday.

The second annual Dia de los Muertos Festival hosted by the arts group is slated for Oct. 21 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Yuma Territorial Prison, 220 Prison Hill Road.

