The Chicano Art Collective is looking for artists to exhibit their works at a festival later this month that ties into the theme of Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday.
The second annual Dia de los Muertos Festival hosted by the arts group is slated for Oct. 21 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Yuma Territorial Prison, 220 Prison Hill Road.
Abraham Andrade, coordinator of the Chicano Art Collective, said painters, sculptors, illustrators, photographers and artists working in other media are sought to exhibit their works.
“Last year it was hot the day of the festival, and though we had a lot of visitors, we couldn’t keep them for very long. This year we are planning the festival to begin in the evening so that the people can enjoy it more.”
The art collective, formed to stage events to promote the talents of artists in Yuma County, is organizing the festival with the help of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
Artists will be provided free space on the grounds of the prison to show off their work to the public and potential buyers.
Apart from artists, the art collective is looking for groups or individuals to create Day of the Dead altars or to dress up as catrinas or catrines, the skeletal caricatures that are a traditional element of the Mexican holiday that takes place the first two days of November.
The festival will be kicked off by a March of the Catrinas and Catrines, starting on Main Street downtown and arriving at the prison grounds. The program at the the prison will also include live music and dance performances.
Artists wishing to exhibit their work in the exhibit should call or text Klaudia Montoya, 928-488-0789, no later than Thursday.
The collective is also seeking sponsors for the festival.