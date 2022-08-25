The Yuma County Board of Supervisors accepted a letter of retirement from Precinct No. 1 Constable John Nozar and appointed Art Gradillas, the current chief deputy constable, to fill the remainder of Nozar’s term.

After 17 years serving as constable, Nozar is not seeking another term. His retirement is effective at the close of business on Sept. 30. He was first appointed to the position by the supervisors in 2005 and won reelection four more times.

