The Yuma County Board of Supervisors accepted a letter of retirement from Precinct No. 1 Constable John Nozar and appointed Art Gradillas, the current chief deputy constable, to fill the remainder of Nozar’s term.
After 17 years serving as constable, Nozar is not seeking another term. His retirement is effective at the close of business on Sept. 30. He was first appointed to the position by the supervisors in 2005 and won reelection four more times.
Gradillas is the only candidate running for the office. The new constable will be elected in November and take office Jan. 1.
Gradillas brings 35 years of law enforcement experience, the last six years as chief deputy constable and 20 years with the Yuma Police Department. Nozar and Gradillas worked together for more than 30 years as they both worked for YPD, and Nozar hired him.
“With support of the staff and the standing constable, the transition should be seamless” as they share the same “ideals and morals and values,” Gradillas previously told the supervisors.
“We in Yuma County are very, very fortunate, I believe. The deputy constable, by statute, has to be a certified peace officer, and the constable does not, and by his election is granted limited law enforcement certification. John has maintained his certification throughout, so we’re both fully certified police officers, and that will continue, assuming I don’t get beat by a Mickey Mouse write-in, as I am now unopposed,” he quipped.
Gradillas also pledged to hire a certified peace officer as the next deputy constable. Born and raised in Yuma, Gradillas has been married to Linda since 1993 and has a daughter, April.
According to the county’s website, a constable is an officer of the county justice courts. Like justices of the peace, they are elected by voters by precincts to serve four-year terms.
Constables are not part of the Sheriff’s Office, but they have the same legal authority.
Their primary duties are executing and returning writs of possession or restitution (evictions); serving orders of protection or orders prohibiting harassment; serving civil and criminal summons and subpoenas; providing judicial security to the justice courts; levying and returning writs of execution (seizing property to satisfy judgments); storing personal property that has been levied; and conducting constable sales of levied property (like sheriff’s sales)
Constables wear badges but they generally do not wear uniforms or drive marked cars. Although any registered voter may run for the office, many constables are former law enforcement officers.
In addition, every constable is required to undergo a basic training course within six months of assuming office, as well as maintaining a certain number of training hours every year.
The supervisors also recently made the following appointments:
• Carla F. Gonzalez to represent the business sector on the Local Workforce Development Board for a term that will expire on June 30, 2025. Gonzalez is the human resources director for the Cocopah Indian Tribe.
• Jim Davey to an at-large member position on the Flood Control Advisory Board for a five-year term that will expire on Aug. 20, 2027. As the principal engineer of James Davey and Associates since 1992, Davey has experience and first-hand knowledge of designing drainage and flood control projects. He has also worked with the local irrigation districts and municipalities in Yuma County and brings this experience as a trusted local technical expert to this position, a staff report noted. He replaces Courtney Arviso.
• Jerry Cook, a non-county employee, as animal control, zoning and flood control hearing officer. The two-year term will be effective Aug. 1 through June 30, 2024.
• County Administrator Ian McGaughey to serve on the Arizona Counties Insurance Pool Board of Trustees and Robyn Stallworth Pouquette, who works in the county’s Human Resources Department, as the alternate trustee.