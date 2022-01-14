Art in the Park festival is this weekend at Gateway Park

Art in the Park, an outdoors fine art festival featuring live music, art exhibits and children’s attractions, takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Gateway Park, 1st Street and Gila Street in downtown Yuma.
Attendees are invited to view and purchase a wide variety of art displays and mingle with local and regional artists.
Participating artists include Tania Bolin, Julia Aubrey, Mark Wall, Scott Phillippi, Mona McIlvenna, Judy Phillips, Nathan Downing, Dinora Ruiz, Edda Marshall, Alma Angelina Aispuro, Vincent Higgins, Crystal Dawn, Jeremiah Grande and Raul Alarcon.
Community booths include Children’s Museum of Yuma County and Girls Scouts of Southern Arizona.
Admission into the park for this event is $1 per person, and free for children 6 and younger. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Additionally, live musical and theatrical performances will entertain guests. Lawn games will be set up for leisurely play.
Food vendors will have lunch or snack items for sale, as well as beverages that include mimosas.
Art in the Park is modeled after Georges Seurat’s famous painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” which features Parisians enjoying a leisurely afternoon along the water.
Enter Gateway Park through its main parking lot northeast of the intersection of 1st Street and Gila Street, or via the lots east of Pivot Point at the north end of Madison Avenue.
The event will take place rain or shine. For more information, please contact the Yuma Art Center at 928-373-5202.