Wool isn’t just for clothing anymore. It can be turned into art.
Cherie Clementich is a practitioner of wool felting, in which barbed needles are used to poke clumps of wool, causing the fibers to interlock, creating a matted fabric or felt that is the basis for figurines. Clementich began using the technique about a year ago to create animals but switched to creating gnome-like figures.
Now, she will exhibit her work Friday as one of the artists in the North End Art Walk.
She will be one of as 70 area artists working in a variety of media will show their work in the show scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on Main Street, says Judy Phillips, an organizer of this year’s exhibition.
Art will be available for purchase, Phillips said.
Wool felting may be unfamiliar to many people, but it’s been around as an art form for some time, says Clementich.
Having retired from teaching in the Crane Elementary School District, Clementich previously created stained and fused glass art and mosaics before turning her attention to wool felting. Learning the technique by watching tutorials on the internet, she began by creating animals. Not happy with her first efforts, she nonetheless kept working to improve her craft.
“As it got to be closer to Christmas, I wanted to do gnomes,” Clementich said.
“I’ve sold some to friends and online, but (the North End Art Walk) will be the first time I’ve exhibited in a show.”
In the future, she says, she plans to branch out from gnomes. “I would like to try more animals. I think that would be fun, and I want to do other crafting.”
Besides Clementich’s matted wool creation, Art Walk will showcase the work of oil and watercolor painters, photographers, illustrators, ceramicists, stained and fused glass artists, mixed media artists and artists working with resins.
Among those exhibiting Friday will be artists affiliated with the Chicano Art Collective, a nonprofit organization that promotes the work of Latino artists in the area and around the region.
The collective will display 10 paintings outdoors on Main Street and another 50 art pieces inside the Prison Hill Brewery during the event, said Abraham Andrade, a member of the collective.
Phillips said live music will be featured in Friday’s exhibition.
For more than a decade the North End Art Walk has been a popular outdoor event, bringing thousands to the downtown amid crisp fall temperatures. The only year it did not take place was in 2020, owing to the pandemic.
“Traditionally it’s a lot of fun to come down and enjoy the evening,” Phillips said.