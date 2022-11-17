Wool felting

Cherie Clementich, who created this and other gnomes through a art technique known as wool felting, will be among the artists existing work at the North End Art Walk.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHERIE CLEMENTICH

Wool isn’t just for clothing anymore. It can be turned into art.

Cherie Clementich is a practitioner of wool felting, in which barbed needles are used to poke clumps of wool, causing the fibers to interlock, creating a matted fabric or felt that is the basis for figurines. Clementich began using the technique about a year ago to create animals but switched to creating gnome-like figures.

