SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- The San Luis Cultural Center is looking for artists and musicals groups to take part in this month's Arte en la Calle outdoor arts exhibition that will include a battle of the bands competition.
Arte en la Calle -- Art in the Street -- is slated for April 21 from 5 to 11 p.m. in San Luis.
The cultural center is now registering area artists to create paintings in a live outdoor demonstration.
A year ago, groups performing rock, reggae, ska and other music genres performed for the first time in a battle of the bands competition added to the event lineup.
The music competition will take place again this year, with the winning band to be selected by public vote. Bands from around the Yuma area are invited to compete.
Arte en la Calle will also feature exhibitions of art in a variety of mediums and will be staffed by food vendors.
For more details about taking part in the event, call the cultural center at 928-341-8538.