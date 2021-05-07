PHOENIX – The U.S. Department of Justice is demanding some answers from Senate President Karen Fann about the way an audit of ballots she ordered is occurring.
And now it appears that those auditors hired by the Senate are looking for bamboo in the ballots they have.
In a letter to Fann, Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights, said her agency is concerned that the nearly 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County are no longer under the control of state and local election officials. Instead, they are the the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which Karlan describes as an “insecure facility.’’
And that, she said, puts them at risk of being lost, stolen, altered, compromised or destroyed.
What makes that a federal concern, Karlan said, is that federal law creates a duty to safeguard and preserve federal election records. And those ballots have the votes not just for president but also U.S. senator and all nine congressional races.
Karlan acknowledged that the state can delegate someone else to preserve the records for the required 22 months after an election. But she said her agency reads that to require the state to be either in actual physical control or under “direct administrative supervision.’’
A potentially bigger concern stems from a provision in the contract between the Senate and Cyber Ninjas, the private firm Fann hired, to work with others to “identify voter registrations that did not make sense, and then knock on doors or call people to confirm if valid voters actually lived at the stated address.’’
But there’s more, including having those door-to-door surveyors ask people if they voted in the last election and whether they did it in person or by mail.
Ken Bennett, the Senate’s liaison to the audit, has said that no one is going to be asked how they voted. But Karlan said just the activity itself is problematic.
“The description of the proposed work of the audit raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters,’’ she wrote.
Karlan said the federal Voting Rights Act specifically prohibits anyone, acting under “color of law’’ – meaning in an official capacity – from intimidating, threatening or coercing any person in voting or attempting to vote. And sending people who are acting on the government’s behalf, particularly into minority neighborhoods, she said, has the clear danger of crossing that line.
“Past experience with similar investigative efforts around the country has raised concerns that they can be directed at minority voters, which potentially can implicate the anti-intimidation prohibitions of the Voting Rights Act,’’ Karlan told Fann. “Such investigative efforts can have a significant intimidating effect on qualified voters that can deter them from seeking to vote in the future.’’
An aide to Fann said he did not know when she will submit a response.
All this comes amid disclosure that the people doing the audit are examining the ballots to look for traces of bamboo.
John Brakey told KPHO-TV, the Phoenix CBS affiliate, that there have been allegations that 40,000 ballots were flown into Arizona and “stuffed into the box.’’ More to the point, the claim is these ballots came from southeast Asia, a place where bamboo is used in the paper.
Brakey, co-founder of Americans United for Democracy, Integrity and Transparency in Elections, also said that “5K cameras’’ were being used to take snapshots of ballots.
That deals not just with the origins of the paper but to determine whether the paper was folded.
Any early ballot that came in had to have been put into an envelope, meaning there should be signs of a fold if the ballot is legitimate. And close to 90% of the votes cast were by early ballots.
All this goes to claims that Joe Biden really did not outpoll Donald Trump in Arizona or in Maricopa County, where the official results Biden got 45,109 more votes than Trump. That was enough to give the challenger a 10,457-vote edge and Arizona’s 11 electoral votes.