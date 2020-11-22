The Yuma Community Food Bank (YCFB) is in dire need of volunteers as it anticipates the Dec. 4 departure of the National Guard, which stepped in eight months ago to assist with the surge in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to YCFB President and Chief Executive Officer Shara Whitehead, since March the food bank has served an average of 600-700 families each day – a 61% increase since last year. Some days, up to 900 families are served.
The surge, Whitehead said, is largely attributable to job losses and hour reductions imposed by the pandemic.
“The need has more than doubled,” she said. “We’re going to be losing the National Guard, which has been our work component to help pack the bags (of food), assemble the baskets and get food out to those that are struggling with getting the food into their cars. It’s going to be a very huge drop in our ability to manage, because they are our labor force and without that labor force, our operation is going to take a dramatic change. Right now, our biggest concern is labor, which means volunteers.”
At least 40 volunteers are needed on a daily basis in order for the food bank to continue operating efficiently.
“Individuals are still welcome, and those businesses that would like to come in – we welcome all,” Whitehead said. “We social distance, we wear gloves, we wear masks. If you don’t come with gloves and a mask, we can provide those for you. We sanitize our baskets. I think we do an amazing job of feeding and keeping people safe.”
Volunteer applications are available online at www.yumafoodbank.org/get-involved.html. Once they apply, volunteers will need to contact training coordinator Fannie Osborn at 928-259-2216 to set up their orientation and training.
Volunteers can choose from a variety of tasks: sorting produce, packing bags or assembling baskets of food, sanitizing the baskets and assisting clients with wheeling their shopping carts to their cars. Volunteers can work for an hour at a time or a full shift from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on any day(s) that fit their schedule.
All volunteers are screened for fevers and COVID-like symptoms upon arrival each day.
Without additional volunteers, the food bank is facing the possibility of a days-long closure each week “just so we can get the capacity built back up with the product and then reopening with longer hours,” Whitehead said.
“Our numbers look the same right now that they did during Thanksgiving week (in years past), but now it’s every day,” Whitehead said. “It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances that the need is still so high. I’m grateful that the governor did not shut down the state, because that would have exacerbated the already existing problem that we have with trying to manage the need.”
Throughout the pandemic, YCFB has remained open with uncurtailed services, according to Whitehead. The only modification occurred in the summer, when the hours of operation were shifted to the cooler hours of the day. Hours of operation are currently 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Whitehead noted the food bank will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
For individuals who may not have the ability to volunteer their time but still wish to contribute in some way, YCFB is accepting monetary donations. Because of the provisions of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (SDA), through which YCFB purchases many of its food items, $1 affords 11 meals for the food bank to distribute.
Donations can be made online at www.yumafoodbank.org/donate.html, by mail or in-person at 2404 at E. 24th St. All donations can be counted as charitable tax credit.
YCFB also accepts “staple” food items like canned tuna, chicken and beef, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, jelly and loaves of bread.
“The loss of the National Guard is going to be the biggest thing that’s going to change the way we do business, so having those volunteers who can sign up to come in will be helpful,” Whitehead said. “We need 40 people every day, Monday through Friday, to make this operation continue.”