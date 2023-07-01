The wildfire visible from far-off distances in Yuma County Thursday has persisted into Friday, growing from a reported figure of 400 acres Thursday evening to 900 acres on Friday afternoon. Known as the West Main Fire, the fire emergency has taken place on a combination of private land, Fort Yuma tribal lands and Bureau of Reclamation managed lands – approximately 9 miles north of Yuma near the West Main Canal and Laguna Dam.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire has threatened infrastructure around the Laguna and Imperial Dams as well as the Betty’s Kitchen Recreation and Wildlife Area. Yuma’s historic Swastika Bridge, which is over 100 years old, was confirmed to not be at risk.
The incident isn’t an uncommon one, notes Dolores Garcia of BLM.
“Arizona is prone to wildfires,” she said. “You know, that is just part of the conditions out here in the desert and the fires like this along the river are not uncommon because there’s a lot of vegetation out there. In this time of year with as hot as it is and as dry as it is, any spark that occurs in that vegetation has the tendency to become a wildfire, unfortunately.”
Garcia explained that the fire remains under investigation. Since there hasn’t been any lightning in the area, the fire is known to be the result of a human cause factor. Whether the point of ignition involves a campfire, a poorly maintained vehicle dragging metal along a pavement, flipping a cigarette into vegetation or something worse remains to be known.
“Of course, we always have those intentional starts which we don’t like to talk about because those we have to go into criminal action. If our investigation determines that it was intentional arson possibly but that’s not – well, you know, we’re so early in the investigation that all we can tell is we haven’t had lightning.”
The mention of potential criminality is a serious one, however. Although there’s no indication the fire was intentionally started, Garcia wants folks to remember to take wildfires seriously and follow BLM’s restrictions and guidelines to prevent causing them – especially now that Independence Day is rolling around.
“(Fireworks are) never allowed on federally managed public lands,” she said. “That means Bureau of Reclamation, that means BLM, the deserts of BLM, right now also state trust lands. State lands have fire restrictions in place that do not allow fireworks and target shooting as well. They don’t allow target shooting year-round. Neither do we right now, anyway, because of the conditions.
“People need to know that they’re using legal fireworks. Arizona does have a limitation to what types of fireworks they can use. Aerial fireworks are not legal in Arizona and really are limited to those type of ground balloons, ground fireworks, fountains and cones that have a height limitation. Otherwise, the only ones that are technically supposed to be using aerial fireworks are professionals.”
Garcia remarked that she’s noticed the use of illegal fireworks in Phoenix recently and cautioned that such use puts everyone in the region at risk.
“You don’t have to be out by the river or up in the forest to be impacted by fire,” she said. “it just takes landing in the neighbor’s yard, in open fields that’s dry with dry grass, dry brush and then the wind pushes it to your house, your neighbor’s house and it goes from there. So we always ask people to just be very careful, follow the rules and people can still have a lot of fun.”
Garcia concluded that given how visible the West Main Fire in Yuma is, “it just shows how dry it is, how hot it is and what can happen when that spark hits the right spot in the vegetation and does start a wildfire.”
Due to the extreme fire conditions and activity in the area, the following areas will continue to be temporarily closed until the end of the current fire emergency:
• California S24/Imperial Dam Road: South closure at intersections of Levee Road and Imperial Dam Roads and north closure at intersection of Laguna Dam Road, Senator Wash Road and S24/Imperial Dam Road
• Road to Betty’s Kitchen Recreation Area and Wildlife viewing area.
