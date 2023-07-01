The wildfire visible from far-off distances in Yuma County Thursday has persisted into Friday, growing from a reported figure of 400 acres Thursday evening to 900 acres on Friday afternoon. Known as the West Main Fire, the fire emergency has taken place on a combination of private land, Fort Yuma tribal lands and Bureau of Reclamation managed lands – approximately 9 miles north of Yuma near the West Main Canal and Laguna Dam.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire has threatened infrastructure around the Laguna and Imperial Dams as well as the Betty’s Kitchen Recreation and Wildlife Area. Yuma’s historic Swastika Bridge, which is over 100 years old, was confirmed to not be at risk.

