With dangerously hot temperatures underway, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) would like to remind everyone that no matter your age or how long you’ve lived in Yuma, none of us are immune to heat exhaustion. Prolonged exposure to heat can lead to heat stroke which can be life threatening.

Pets, children, and elderly people are those at greatest risk of deadly heat exposure going unnoticed. We encourage our community to stay hydrated, do not leave your vehicles unattended with children and pets, and check on your elderly neighbors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you