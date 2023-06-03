With dangerously hot temperatures underway, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) would like to remind everyone that no matter your age or how long you’ve lived in Yuma, none of us are immune to heat exhaustion. Prolonged exposure to heat can lead to heat stroke which can be life threatening.
Pets, children, and elderly people are those at greatest risk of deadly heat exposure going unnoticed. We encourage our community to stay hydrated, do not leave your vehicles unattended with children and pets, and check on your elderly neighbors.
To prevent heat-associated illness, follow these safety tips:
- Drink water before you get thirsty to prevent dehydration
- Don’t rely on fans as your primary source of cooling once the temperature gets higher than 90 degrees
- Come indoors frequently to an air-conditioned location to cool your core body temperature
- Wear lightweight clothes
- Seek medical care immediately if you have, or someone you know has, symptoms of heat-associated illness like muscle cramps, headaches, vomiting, confusion, no longer sweating, and rapid heart rate
If you find yourself in need of water or a cool resting area, please visit or download the Yuma County Water and Cooling Site Map at: https://tinyurl.com/56vhteyv
We would also like to take this moment to remind the public of the “Are You Ok?” program which is available to all senior citizens and disabled persons living anywhere in Yuma County. The “Are You Ok?” program is a FREE telephone reassurance service provided by the YCSO that ensures daily contact with subscribers that live alone and may not have a family member living locally that can check on them daily. If you or someone you know would benefit from daily contact, please contact the YCSO Volunteer Coordinator at (928) 819-2212 or visit https://www.yumacountysheriff.org/services-ruok.html for more information.