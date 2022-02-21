Ever thought about growing algae in space? Specifically in a Martian environment? Christopher Miranda, a sophomore at Harvest Preparatory Academy, has and the execution of that idea is precisely what won him the Deborah Weber Best of Show award at the Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo this year.
Miranda’s project in engineering and technology is one of about 200 science fair projects that were judged on Friday, Feb. 11. In ordinary years, the expo sees about 450 projects and participation from around 600 students according to Nicole Rangel, an educator from the Crane School District who also coordinated the expo. Despite having gone fully virtual this year, Rangel explained that COVID still had an effect on the number of students involved.
“When schools came back from winter break, COVID hit both students and teachers hard,” she said. “I know that when speaking to some teachers, they stated that they didn’t have some students submit projects because the student had been out for so long due to COVID. I can only assume that it was also a very stressful time for both students and teachers and the stress of a science and engineering project on top of what was already going on may have impacted numbers as well.”
Nonetheless, for those involved, preparing for the event required a lot of hard work. On the organizing side, committee meetings are held, communication needs to be maintained with schools and teachers, sponsorships and judges need to be secured and projects need to be individually checked for violations.
On the entry side, that varies, but for Best of Show winner Christopher Miranda and his peers at HPA, that preparation took seven months. High school biology and earth science teacher, Alfred Santos, explained that he helped Miranda and other students prepare through an after-school research club he oversees.
“We meet twice a week after school and I guided them how to develop their project, but [Miranda] was the one who did the engineering part,” he said. “I just guided [students] how to design their projects and they did their research papers, they did their presentations and we even practiced their interviews. It’s a lot of work–seven months of work–and it’s all worth it.”
Once finalists were announced, they received invitations to attend an awards ceremony Thursday evening at the Gila Ridge High School auditorium. Presented by the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office, the expo was sponsored by the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foundation, TRAX International Corporation, Bose Corporation, the University of Arizona and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY). Paul Brierly, the executive director for the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony.
Although every student invited was guaranteed a placement, students were quite anxious to hear which placement they received and whether they’d win the coveted Best of Show title.
When Miranda won the top title, lots of cheers could be heard and lots of photos were taken after. Having won Best of Show, he was presented with a scholarship to the University of Arizona, a check for $150, a set of Bose headphones and a plaque.
Miranda shared that he was pleasantly surprised. He felt that he had a shot at winning first in engineering, but this having been his first science fair, he didn’t expect to win Best of Show by any means. Since he did, however, he wonders if it’s a hidden talent.
“I want to be an [aerospace] engineer so I want to follow that path because I like math!” he said when asked about his hopes for the future.
Because of his love for engineering and outer space, Miranda chose to focus on algae because he explained that it could help a lot with things like oxygen production in space. His club adviser and his parents, Xochitl and Jesus Miranda, are all incredibly proud.
The Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo’s finalists had participated in eight categories at the elementary, middle and high school levels. First-place winners received $100, second place received $50 and third place received $25. The results are as follows:
Chemistry and Biochemistry:
Elementary:
• 1st place: Yerik Segovia, Valle Del Encanto
• 2nd place: Jazmine Rodriguez, Orange Grove Elementary
• 3rd place: Christopher Ayala, Harvest Preparatory Academy (San Luis)
Middle:
• 1st place: Nora White, Southwestern Christian School
• 2nd place: Isaiah Habegger, Southwestern Christian School
• 3rd place: Regina Bermudez, Harvest Preparatory Academy (San Luis)
High:
• 1st place: Cole Steinmetz, Cibola High School
• 2nd place: Josselyn Hernandez, Harvest Preparatory Academy (Yuma)
• 3rd place: Isabelle Yon, Yuma Catholic High School
Earth and Environmental Science
Elementary:
• 1st place: Isabella Lopez Medina, Woodard Jr. High School
• 2nd place: Miranda Martinez, Orange Grove Elementary
• 3rd place: Aileen Hurtado and Kimberly Morales, Valle Del Encanto
Middle:
• 1st place: Kalelah Legy, Crane Middle School
• 2nd place: Pamela Castro, Southwestern Christian School
• 3rd place: Charles Burge, Centennial Middle School
High:
• 1st place: Sheyla Solorzano, Harvest Preparatory Academy (Yuma)
• 2nd place: Jimena Uribe Lin, Harvest Preparatory Academy (Yuma)
• 3rd place: Itzel Bustos, Harvest Preparatory Academy (Yuma)
Zoology
Elementary:
• 1st place: Miles Kaste, Gowan Science Academy
• 2nd place: Alivia Garcia, Palmcroft Elementary
Middle:
• 1st place: Lenora Garibay, Southwestern Christian School
• 2nd place: Ezekiel Rodriguez, Southwestern Christian School
High:
• 1st place: Esperanza Guizar and Rodrigo Guizar, Cibola High School
• 2nd place: Mauricio Rodriguez and Sedona Bermudez, Cibola High School
Botany
Elementary:
• 1st place: Melanie Moore, Gowan Science Academy
• 2nd place: Dhruv Seyyon, Gowan Science Academy
• 3rd place: Ella Parry, Harvest Preparatory Academy (Yuma)
Middle:
• 1st place: Samantha Chulamorkodt, Gowan Science Academy
• 2nd place: Georgina Alapisco, Crane Middle School
• 3rd place: Percy Ortega, Crane Middle School
High:
• 1st place: Gwyneth Perea and Troy Gil, Cibola High School
• 2nd place: Julissa Ceballos and Miranda Ruiz, Harvest Preparatory Academy (Yuma)
• 3rd place: Jayda Acosta, Cibola High School
Engineering and Technology:
Elementary:
• 1st place: Emily Sanchez, Pueblo Elementary
• 2nd place: Christopher Barnes, Harvest Preparatory Academy (Yuma)
• 3rd place: Roman Soto, Sunrise Elementary
Middle:
• 1st place: Wyatt Williams, Southwestern Christian School
• 2nd place: Nicholas Lopez, Southwestern Christian School
• 3rd place: Tyler Hughes, Southwestern Christian School
High:
• 1st place: Christopher Miranda, Harvest Preparatory Academy (Yuma)
• 2nd place: Hannah Tapia, Harvest Preparatory Academy (Yuma)
• 3rd place: Lauren Farar and Miah Duarte, Cibola High School
Health Medicine and Microbiology:
Elementary:
• 1st place: Alexis Batres, Woodard Jr. High School
• 2nd place: Eva Kaynak, Gowan Science Academy
• 3rd place: Nichole Garbooshian and Victoria Parra Perez, Mesquite Elementary
Middle:
• 1st place: Noe Zamudio, Southwestern Christian School
• 2nd place: Natalie Lawseth, Southwestern Christian School
• 3rd place: Julia Watson, Southwestern Christian School
High:
• 1st place: Edgar Vargas and Rafael Lopez, San Luis High School
• 2nd place: Jessica Kershaw and Reese Sellers, Yuma Catholic High School
• 3rd place: Isaac Watson and Ramina Samo, Yuma Catholic High School
Physics
Elementary:
• 1st place: Aiden Daniel, Gowan Science Academy
• 2nd place: Isabella Munoz and Rebeca Villegas, Gary A. Knox Elementary
• 3rd place: Adayah Orona, Sunrise Elementary
Middle:
• 1st place: Faith Donley, Southwestern Christian School
• 2nd place: Aki Felix and Jose Polino, Somerton Middle School
• 3rd place: Braulio Cardenas, Southwestern Christian School
High:
• 1st place: Antonio Gil and Hunter Gwynn, Yuma Catholic High School
• 2nd place: Gabriel McCallen, Cibola High School
• 3rd place: Kaitlyn Espinoza, Kofa High School
Social Science:
Elementary:
• 1st place: Christal Taylor and Sayda Conde-Young, Mesquite Elementary
• 2nd place: Kayliana Koivu and Sophia Guen, Palmcroft Elementary
• 3rd place: Emma Pacewic, Pueblo Elementary
Middle:
• 1st place: Elise Wonders, Southwestern Christian School
• 2nd place: Abigail Leiker, Southwestern Christian School
• 3rd place: Rachel Ohland, Southwestern Christian School
High:
• 1st place: Julissa Salazar and Reagan Thompson, Cibola High School
• 2nd place: Axel Monge and Lizeth Fernandez, San Luis High School
• 3rd place: Daisy Romero and Hannah Mendoza, Cibola High School
Going forward, Best of Show winner Miranda and any student who wishes to register are able to move beyond the county level and register for the Southern Arizona Regional Science and Engineering Fair, which begins Feb. 28.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.