If your job was negatively affected by COVID-19, Arizona Western College will be offering programs at no cost to prepare you for new work.

As part of the Arizona Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training (QUEST) initiative, AWC will help provide dislocated workers with skills training, career pathways and job opportunities.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

