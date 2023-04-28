If your job was negatively affected by COVID-19, Arizona Western College will be offering programs at no cost to prepare you for new work.
As part of the Arizona Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training (QUEST) initiative, AWC will help provide dislocated workers with skills training, career pathways and job opportunities.
Per the college, the Arizona QUEST program starting this spring will prepare workers for jobs in high-demand fields like healthcare, manufacturing and Information Technology (IT). AWC programs offered in partnership with ARIZONA@WORK and industry include:
- Emergency Medical Technician (EMT),
- Carpentry,
- Professional IT Support,
- Electrical for Manufacturing,
- Broadband Fiber Optics,
- Phlebotomy Technician,
- Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA),
- Basic Machining
- and more
“The Arizona QUEST grant will provide our college and local communities with the resources to offer more high-demand certifications, allowing students of all backgrounds to gain valuable skills and job opportunities,” said Reetika Dhawan, Arizona Western College Vice President for Workforce Development and Career and Technical Education.
Made possible through a $15 million grant from the Department of Labor, the grant was awarded in fall 2022 to Arizona QUEST – a statewide coalition that includes the Arizona Commerce Authority, six community colleges and Arizona@Work.
The collaborative initiative serves six local workforce development areas including the counties of Cochise, Maricopa, Mohave/La Paz, Pima, Yavapai and Yuma.
Individuals negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can benefit from the program, including those ages 18+ who were employed prior to COVID-19 but became unemployed, underemployed or lost employment for failing to report to work due to caring for oneself or a family member as a result of the pandemic.
Funding from the Arizona QUEST Dislocated Worker Grant can be used for tuition, fees and other educational costs associated with these fast-track certification programs.
Additional services supported by this initiative include job search and placement assistance; apprenticeships; support services and referrals; and job fairs and recruitment events.
AWC and the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, housed at the Arizona Commerce Authority, were central participants in securing the grant. Reetika Dhawan and Nidia Herrera, Yuma Private Industry Council Executive Director, are the Co-Principal Investigators for this grant.
For more information about enrolling in these programs, email azquest@ypic.com, call 928-317-6187 or text 928-503-6552. Program courses can be found at arizonawestern.edu by selecting “AZ Quest” from the Course Type drop-down menu in the Catalog Advanced Search in Self-Service.
