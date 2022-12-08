The assistant attorney general who is prosecuting one of the San Luis women charged in connection to an alleged ballot harvesting case was a no-show in court on Wednesday, leading a Yuma County judge to continue the hearing.
When the case was called, Superior Court Judge David Hawes asked prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office if a plea offer had been made in the case.
Gallagher informed the court that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office was prosecuting the case and that he was appearing telephonically.
After court staff verified that he was not on the phone, Haws asked attorney Jorge Lozano, who is representing Gloria Lopez Torres, if he had any information as to why the state’s prosecutor was not present.
Lozano replied that Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson was prosecuting and provided the court with the contact information that he had for Lawson.
He also informed the court that he had exchanged emails with Lawson last week and on Tuesday, so he was aware of the hearing.
Haws then informed Lozano that the case would be recalled once staff was able to make contact with Lawson.
Haws finally recalled the case about half an hour later and said that due to the absence of the state prosecutor, he was rescheduling the hearing for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 18.
Torres has been charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of ballot abuse, both of which are felonies. She appeared out of custody at the hearing. She currently serves on the San Luis City Council.
Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is also known as Nadia Buchanan, were both indicted on Oct. 3 by a state grand jury.
They are accused of collecting ballots from a third party and depositing them in a ballot box, which is in violation of the state’s 2016 “ballot harvesting” law. The incident allegedly occurred during the August 2020 primary election.
Under the law, only a family member, someone from their household or a caregiver of the voter can return an early ballot for them.
Torres was re-elected to her current city council seat during the same election in which the accusations stem from.
The investigation which led to the indictments was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit.
According to the indictments, Torres allegedly collected seven ballots from Lizarraga-Mayorquin, and she allegedly collected at least one from a third party.
Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is represented by Tempe-based Zalmon Sapod, has also been charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of ballot abuse.