In April, the Yuma Sun partnered with the Arizona Republic, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy, NexGen Yuma and KAWC to put together the Maxed Out: The Story of Affordable Housing in Yuma event.
As a follow-up to this, the Morrison Institute is holding focus groups to discuss housing challenges in Yuma County on June 22 and 23. These discussions will take approximately 90 minutes and will be available in person and virtually.
The discussions are open to residents of Yuma County who are 18 or older and have experienced housing insecurity. Participants will receive a $75 e-gift card for their time.
While the focus group discussions follow up the storytelling event from April, they’re also meant to serve a broader purpose as the Morrison Institute is conducting similar focus groups across five other counties in the state.
“Housing is an increasingly important policy topic across the state,” said Alison Cook-Davis, associate director of research for the Morrison Institute. “Arizona has generally been regarded as a very affordable state and has become less so. Housing is also a cornerstone of stability for households and families, and housing insecurity has far-reaching impacts on the state overall. For each of the six Arizona counties we are focusing on, we hope to learn from those who are experts in their own experiences on this policy topic. They will provide the background needed to explore policy solutions.”
She further explained that the counties were chosen based on their location within the state and housing data availability. Each county faces unique housing challenges, so the institute wants to understand both the challenges and potential policy solutions that would mitigate those challenges.
Cook-Davis also noted that for the purpose of the project, the Morrison Institute has defined housing insecurity as including:
- Being behind on rent or having difficulty paying rent
- Frequently moving for financial reasons
- Living in crowded or unsafe conditions
- “Doubling up” by sharing a home between multiple adults or families to reduce costs
“We are looking to identify key challenges and potential solutions that can be implemented at a state, county or even municipal level,” she concluded. “This research will result in a brief dedicated to Yuma County and be distributed state-wide.”
Further details on participation will be made available to those who indicate their interest by completing a survey. Individuals participating should note that all data gathered from participants will remain anonymous and no names will be associated with the information provided.
To get involved, take the survey, which is available in both English and Spanish: links.asu.edu/yumahousingsurvey.
For further questions, individuals can contact Alison Cook-Davis at alison.cookdavis@asu.edu.
