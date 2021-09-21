Asylum seekers who test positive to COVID-19 will be quarantined in a Foothills hotel starting next week, and Yuma County supervisors are not happy with the location and lack of communication.
The supervisors noted on Monday that while isolating migrants who test positive to the coronavirus is the right thing to do, they are displeased with the location and lack of transparency from the federal government and the organization working with the migrants.
“It’s the fact that there was no warning to this whatsoever, just ‘we’re doing it,’” Supervisor Darren Simmons said. “With two hotels in the Foothills, you’re taking one of the hotels that provide the businesses in that area with patrons and now you’ve taken that out of the situation because (the migrants) in there cannot leave the hotel.”
“I don’t support that, nor my constituents, as far as the location,” Simmons added.
Endeavors, a faith-based community service organization under contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, provides temporary shelter and processing services to migrants across the nation.
The Yuma Sun reached out to Endeavors for more information and received the following statement: “We can confirm that DHS has contracted with Endeavors to provide critical services to migrant families, which is a continuation of services we have delivered to the migrant population since 2012.”
This will be the second Endeavors location in Yuma County. The organization started housing working migrants in a hotel in the Yuma city limits this past summer. Previously the migrants were being released to a local nonprofit organization in Somerton before they were transported to Phoenix or Tucson, from where they traveled to their final destinations in the U.S.
While the asylum seekers won’t be released into the community, the supervisors said that the county should have been told of plans to house the migrants in the area. If they had been told, they said, they would have objected to the location, the Best Western on South Frontage Road.
“Those people are kept inside, which is a good thing, but then (businesses) don’t have the regular people that stay in the hotel and frequent their businesses,” Supervisor Jonathan Lines said.
Removing available hotel rooms will also mean that winter visitors and other guests who need temporary lodging, such as seasonal agricultural workers, might not find a place to stay, they said.
To complicate the matter, Lines noted that the commanders of the Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station are “extremely concerned” with their inability to find enough rooms for visiting military personnel, just as the semi-annual Weapons and Tactics Instruction course is starting up.
In addition, the county officials worry about a potential public health crisis due to the large number of COVID-19 patients that will be staying in the hotel, although the migrants aren’t allowed to leave the hotel premises nor will they be released into the community.
Simmons said that he had learned that a “rather large number” of migrants staying at the Endeavors facility in town had tested positive to COVID-19. He asked Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, if she had been notified of the “outbreak.”
Gomez said she had not been contacted by either the federal government or Endeavors. She acknowledged that isolating and quarantining infected migrants in a separate facility prevents further exposure, but she said that it was “concerning” that her department had not been kept in the loop.
“Not having that level of awareness prohibits us from being able to offer any aid (and) follow up with any technical assistance,” Gomez said. “Having a level of awareness allows us to look at the protocol, make sure they are on par with our local guidance, our state guidance.”
Lines explained that the situation is a direct result of the extraordinary number of migrants applying for asylum on the southern border, which he said have averaged more than 700 a day in the last few days.
Endeavors provides asylum seekers with food, shelter and transportation out of the community. The organization’s centers are fully funded by the federal government. Neither Yuma County or the City of Yuma fund any part of the operation.
If the asylum seekers test positive for COVID-19, they are quarantined. If they test negative, they are usually moved out of the community within 48 hours, but they could stay up to 72 hours.
Migrants are not allowed to leave the hotel premises during their stay. It’s also unlikely that the asylum seekers will want to leave the hotel because it would jeopardize their cases.
Transportation to their ultimate destinations are covered by migrants’ family members or sponsors. Once they are provided with release papers giving them legal status while their cases work their way through the immigration system, they are transported either to the airport or bus station.
Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out that the area suffers from a lodging shortage every winter, but the pandemic has made it worse this year. He asked residents to be patient because without the Endeavors centers, “people would end up in the streets again, and we as a community, the nonprofits, would end up processing those people.”
Reyes added: “If we want to have an impact on the way that they are processing people, we probably have to talk to their bosses, in this particular case, the federal government, which I’m sure are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They have to have a way to move these people through without impacting the people in the communities. This is like a catch-22 situation. If they didn’t have Endeavors, they would have to release people in the communities and then the communities would have to take care of them. It’s a tough situation.”
While Reyes doesn’t have a problem with Endeavors fulfilling its contract, he said he has a problem with the way the situation has been handled. “They haven’t been the most cooperative, the most open and informative agency so far,” he said.
Reyes noted that communication is critical in a situation that might affect public health. “That’s why we have a public health director and public health agency and an emergency management system,” he said.
“People need to know whether there’s any exposure to the regular population in Yuma County when they take them to the airport or the bus station or whenever. If there’s an indication that there is an undue large amount of people in those containment areas, then the health department should know because obviously you need to protect the residents of Yuma County,” Reyes added.
The health director agreed. “If there’s a lack of awareness, if there could be misinformation. The practice itself is what you recommend. You don’t want people who are positive to be in a congregate setting, so the isolation is on par with the procedures You don’t want people out in the streets, you don’t want to be exposing other people so the isolation piece is appropriate, it’s just the way it was done, the lack of transparency,” Gomez said.
“Overall, I think this is a no-win situation,” Reyes responded. “I would say contact them and let them know we are not very happy with how the process is going and that the location is not our preferred location and they should start looking at private accommodations that don’t impact the business in the areas ... so much.”