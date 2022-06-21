Projects in budget paid for with general fund dollars (in millions of dollars)
I-10 widening Chandler to Casa Grande – $400
Additional lanes I-10 from SR 85 to Citrus Road – $64.2
Jackrabbit Trail improvements – $20.1
SR 24 – $15.0
US 60 pavement rehabilitation Tomahawk Road to MP 208 – $38.5
Route 66 work Ash Fork to Seligman – $19.3
SR 69/SR 169 roundabout construction – $1.5
SR 74 Lake Pleasant Parkway study and design – $5.0
SR 79 Hunt Highway traffic lights intersection assessment cost – $0.1
SR 87 Skousen Road traffic light intersection assessment cost – $0.1
SR 89/SR89A interchange improvement design costs – $3.0
SR 90 Pavement rehabilitation Campus Drive to Border Patrol – $39.2
US 191 Pavement rehabilitation MR 163 to MP 173– $22.2
Loop 101 Screen wall 51st to 59th Avenue – $9.5
US 191 Pavement rehabilitation (Armory Road to East Safford) – $16.3
SR 238 improvements SR 347 to Green Road design costs – $0.8
SR 279 Old state highway repairs Cottonwood – $6.1
Loop 303 design improvements I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway – $4.0
Loop 303 – Design for 303/I-17 interchange – $19.0
SR 347 widening to Maricopa design costs – $19.0
SR 389/Arizona Avenue intersection assessment cost – $0.1
Lake Havasu Bridge impact study – $0.2
Prescott Airport education complex – $0.6
Flagstaff downtown connection center – $6.0
Gila Bend/Sentinel exit lighting – $0.6
Various airport improvement projects – $20.0
Tier II study north-south corridor in Pinal County – $15.0
Tier II study Sonoran corridor in Pima County – $14.0
Various rural transportation projects – $66.3
SMART fund state match for rural transportation projects – $66.3
SR 97 improvements Bagdad (conditioned on federal grant) – $10.0 in FY 2024
–
Additional funds for previously approved projects to account for inflation:
SR 69 repaving – $51.0
US 95 improvement Yuma Proving Ground – $1.6
SR 95 repaving/improvement Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City – $19.5
SR 347/Riggs Road overpass design and easements – $2.6
SR 347/Riggs Road overpass construction – $8.8
SR 186 Wilcox – $1.5
SR 90 improvements Moson Road to Campus Drive – $3.7
General pavement rehabilitation – $31.5
– Source: Republican budget proposal