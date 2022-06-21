Projects in budget paid for with general fund dollars (in millions of dollars)

I-10 widening Chandler to Casa Grande – $400

Additional lanes I-10 from SR 85 to Citrus Road – $64.2

Jackrabbit Trail improvements – $20.1

SR 24 – $15.0

US 60 pavement rehabilitation Tomahawk Road to MP 208 – $38.5

Route 66 work Ash Fork to Seligman – $19.3

SR 69/SR 169 roundabout construction – $1.5

SR 74 Lake Pleasant Parkway study and design – $5.0

SR 79 Hunt Highway traffic lights intersection assessment cost – $0.1

SR 87 Skousen Road traffic light intersection assessment cost – $0.1

SR 89/SR89A interchange improvement design costs – $3.0

SR 90 Pavement rehabilitation Campus Drive to Border Patrol – $39.2

US 191 Pavement rehabilitation MR 163 to MP 173– $22.2

Loop 101 Screen wall 51st to 59th Avenue – $9.5

US 191 Pavement rehabilitation (Armory Road to East Safford) – $16.3

SR 238 improvements SR 347 to Green Road design costs – $0.8

SR 279 Old state highway repairs Cottonwood – $6.1

Loop 303 design improvements I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway – $4.0

Loop 303 – Design for 303/I-17 interchange – $19.0

SR 347 widening to Maricopa design costs – $19.0

SR 389/Arizona Avenue intersection assessment cost – $0.1

Lake Havasu Bridge impact study – $0.2

Prescott Airport education complex – $0.6

Flagstaff downtown connection center – $6.0

Gila Bend/Sentinel exit lighting – $0.6

Various airport improvement projects – $20.0

Tier II study north-south corridor in Pinal County – $15.0

Tier II study Sonoran corridor in Pima County – $14.0

Various rural transportation projects – $66.3

SMART fund state match for rural transportation projects – $66.3

SR 97 improvements Bagdad (conditioned on federal grant) – $10.0 in FY 2024

Additional funds for previously approved projects to account for inflation:

SR 69 repaving – $51.0

US 95 improvement Yuma Proving Ground – $1.6

SR 95 repaving/improvement Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City – $19.5

SR 347/Riggs Road overpass design and easements – $2.6

SR 347/Riggs Road overpass construction – $8.8

SR 186 Wilcox – $1.5

SR 90 improvements Moson Road to Campus Drive – $3.7

General pavement rehabilitation – $31.5

– Source: Republican budget proposal

