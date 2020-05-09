The man who broke into a home last year in an attempt to molest two young children residing there was sentenced to a combined 16½ years in prison Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Chase Marshal Black, who appeared in custody with his attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a charge of attempted molestation of a child and 1½ years for voyeurism.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson also gave Black credit for 247 days that he has already served on the voyeurism charge while at the Yuma County jail. The two sentences are to be served at the same time.
Black pleaded guilty to offenses in plea bargains he made with prosecutors last month. In exchange for his guilty pleas, two charges of molestation of a child against him were dismissed in one of the plea agreements and one count of voyeurism in the other.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened Sept. 2 at approximately 2:20 a.m. when a man entered a residence in the 200 block of West George Street through a bedroom window.
While inside the bedroom, he allegedly attempted to molest two juveniles under 10 years of age. YPD said the suspect was startled by a noise and fled the bedroom through the same window he had entered.
Officers went through the neighborhood trying to locate the suspect, who was not known to the family, but were unsuccessful.
The Yuma Police Department Child Family and Sex Crimes Unit investigated and later identified Black as the suspect.
He was later arrested in the 2000 block of West 3rd Street and booked into jail on two counts of child molestation, burglary and aggravated assault on a child.
Black was also arrested on March 1, 2019, on charges of voyeurism for looking in the window of a woman who was undressed.
