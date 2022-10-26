The 35-year-old man arrested in connection to a shooting that happened early Friday morning returned to Yuma Justice Court Tuesday for his arraignment.
Justice of the Peace pro team Yolonda Torok informed Carlos Ortiz that a criminal complaint had been filed against him, charging him with 10 felony offenses.
In addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder per domestic violence, he was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault per domestic violence, she said.
Other charges included two counts of misconduct involving weapons and one count each of endangerment and discharging a weapon at a residential structure, all of which are felonies.
At approximately 3:22 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of South 4th Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed that an occupied residence was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
The suspect, now believed to be Ortiz, fled the scene prior to any officer’s arrival, police said.
Ortiz was taken into custody on Saturday, and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail.
Several victims were present at the hearing. When given the opportunity to address the court, the one who spoke said they didn’t want Ortiz released.
“We are fearful if he gets out,” she said in reference to Ortiz. “He has made threats before this.”
In addition to ordering Ortiz’s bond remain at the $1 million cash-only amount it had been set at, Tork also assigned a court-appointed attorney to represent him.
Ortiz’s next hearing has been set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.
His case will likely go before the grand jury by then. If that happens his next hearing will be in Yuma County Superior Court.