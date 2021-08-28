The lawyer for a San Luis man plans to appeal the 51-year prison sentence his client recently received for being convicted of having sexual contact with other children when he too was an underage minor at the time.
Yuma attorney Jeremy Claridge, who represents the now 23-year-old Jose Adrian Agundez-Martinez, is also working on lobbying the state Legislature to make a change in the law.
The change he is seeking would prohibit someone aged 13 or younger who committed a sexual act as a minor, from being prosecuted for it when they become an adult.
“The same law that protects children was used against (Agundez-Martinez) as a child, and the balancing scales of justice were so slanted to one side that it shocks the conscience of the public,” Claridge said.
He added that, “the jury found that he did these things, but was not allowed to know that his sentence would put him in jail until he was 74-years-old for something he did as a kid.”
Agundez-Martinez was found guilty of three counts of molestation of a child and two counts of sexual conduct with a minor on Aug. 12 following a trial that began the second week of June in Yuma County Superior Court.
He was arrested on June 3, 2019, after three individuals who are now ages 16, 18, and 20 came forward and told San Luis police that when they were children, and being babysat by his mother at their home, he would sexually molest them.
Claridge’s reasoning is that if the inappropriate pre-pubescent sexual contact his client had with other children was reported at the time, the charges would have been adjudicated in the juvenile court system.
He explained that for a minor, which his client was at the time, to be prosecuted as an adult a transfer hearing would have had to have been held in juvenile court.
Because that didn’t happen, Claridge argued that his client should not have been prosecuted as an adult, more than a decade after he committed the crimes as a minor.
“The inconsistency in the law is that because no one told for eleven years, he was arrested as an adult, held in jail for over two years, and then sentenced to 51 years prison as if he was an adult fully cognizant of what he was doing to a child,” Claridge said. “Even the child who inappropriately touches another child should be protected and rehabilitated.”
What has ultimately happened, according to Claridge, is that his client’s life has been destroyed for something he did as a child, which he did not know was wrong.
