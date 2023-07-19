PHOENIX – Allowing Arizona counties to decide to do hand-counts of most or even all early ballots cast in would a “recipe for chaos’’ in elections, an attorney told an Arizona Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday.

And the three judges hearing an appeal from Cochise County officials whose plan to do a full hand count of ballots in last year’s general election was blocked by a trial court judge appeared to mainly agree, despite a draft ruling written by one of the judges that sided with the county.

