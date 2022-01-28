A hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the suspects charged in connection to an armed break-in of a Foothills home was postponed on Thursday.
During the hearing, attorney Ray Hannah, who represents James Brazil, requested a 30-day continuance saying that a new case has been filed against his client.
Hannah, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, explained that he needed the additional time to go over the evidence in the new case, which related to the alleged theft of a credit card.
He also added that it will probably also further complicate the ongoing armed break-in case against his client.
Upon hearing no objection from the prosecution Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Hannah’s request and scheduled his client’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.
Brazil was arrested earlier this month by the U.S. Marshals Service-led Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force on a failure-to-appear warrant for not attending his court hearings.
Brazil has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a credit card and two counts of theft of transportation, in addition to failure to appear.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
On June 18, 2021, Brazil and two others allegedly forced their way into the residence of a female victim. Once inside, they made their way to the woman’s bedroom, held her at gunpoint and bound her feet and hands with zip ties.
Brazil then allegedly threatened her with an AK-47 rifle, pointing it at her head while demanding money, the keys to her vehicles and other valuables.
They then left the residence with the money and property.
During the initial investigation into the incident deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office identified Brazil as one of the three suspects.
Deputies located Brazil at his home several days later, where he was taken into custody without incident.
He was arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on June 28, 2021 and was later released after posting bond.
However, Brazil failed to appear for any of his hearings in Yuma County Superior Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
After an extensive investigation, task force members found Brazil at an apartment complex in Yuma.
At the time of the arrest, Brazil reportedly attempted to flee and hide within the complex, but was located in a pool area bathroom.
Also previously arrested and charged in connection to the case were Kory Gallagher and Christian Strangfeld.
