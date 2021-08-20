Yuma County has agreed to let an attorney continue to use the property that he sold to the county until the county decides to develop it.
The county does not yet have specific plans for the property, so the option of renting the space to the current tenants is beneficial to the county, a staff report noted.
The Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement with Candy Camarena’s Camarenex LLC for the property located at 217 S. 2nd Ave.
According to the one-year contract, Camarenex will pay $4,800 a month plus $81.60 in city sales tax starting Oct. 1.
Earlier this year, Camarena indicated that he wished to sell the property and offered it to the county first. In June, the supervisors unanimously agreed to offer the appraised value of $930,000. The county, by law, can pay no more than the appraised value for real estate property.
Camarena accepted the offer and expressed a desire to remain on the property as a tenant, which is legally permissible.
The property is conveniently located across from the Yuma County Justice Center and Historic Courthouse. It’s about 10,500 square feet in size, with two structures totaling about 5,000 square feet and parking space for 16 vehicles.
FAR WEST SEEKS 25-YEAR LICENSE
The supervisors also authorized publication of the “Notice of Intent to Grant Franchise and License” to Far West Water and Sewer Co. for water distribution and sewer collection and set Sept. 20 as the date for consideration of the license.
The county received an application from Far West requesting the approval of water and sewer franchise agreements. Approval of this franchise would allow Far West to use county rights-of-way and public easements for the installing, operating and/or maintaining of pipelines necessary to carry water and sewer across public highways, roads and streets.
The current franchise is set to expire on April 5, 2023. The term of the new franchise would be for 25 years, if approved.
By state law, the county must publish its intent to grant a license at least once a week for three weeks prior to the day set for consideration by the supervisors.
If on or before that date, more than 50% of the qualified electors of the county petition the supervisors to deny the license, they must do so.
In other business, the supervisors took the following actions:
– Appointed the Phoenix-based Wong & Carter, including attorney Susan Larsen, as special deputies to provide legal counsel and advice in drafting and negotiating construction service agreements for the new administration building, as well as any future county building projects.
The fee for services are $275 an hour for senior attorneys, $250 an hour for associate attorneys, and $120 an hour for legal assistants.
Jim Wong and his firm were previously appointed as special deputies to advise and assist the county with the construction of the Yuma County Justice Center, Yuma County Accommodation School and Yuma County Adult Detention Center.
“Mr. Wong and his firm are exceptionally qualified to provide the county the highest quality legal counsel and advice in the upcoming construction of the Yuma County Administration Building project, as well as any future building projects,” states a staff report.
– Approved the appointment of Republican precinct committeeman to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2022.
The Yuma County Republican Party submitted the names of the following individuals for the appointments: Cynthia Lynn Hall, Precinct 9; Russell Thad Clark, Precinct 16; Rosalie F. Stafford, Precinct 20; and Arline Kay Vinson, Precinct 24.