The Arizona Western College Foundation has announced it’s currently seeking nominations from the community for the 2022 AWC Hall of Fame.
According to a press release from AWC, the Hall of Fame was installed in 2011 and currently consists of 24 honorees. Most recently, Amanda Aguirre, Bruce Jacobson, Mario Jauregui, Richard Lamb and Sheriff Leon Wilmot were inducted into the AWC Hall of Fame last November.
The criteria for a nominee allows for a wide variety of possible candidates–overall, AWC is looking for nominees from Yuma and La Paz counties who’ve made a significant contribution to the mission of the college or distinguished themselves in service to the larger world.
Nominations will be accepted in four categories: Student (eligible after three years of separation from AWC), Faculty or Staff (eligible three years after separation or after 10 years of active service), Teams (academic or athletic teams who win a state or national championship) and Community Member (eligible after three years of distinguished support or service to AWC).
The nomination window will remain open until Monday, March 21. To nominate someone, visit foundation.azwestern.edu/hall-of-fame. For more information, Laura Knaresboro can be reached at (928) 344-1723 or laura.knaresboro@azwestern.edu.