Having received the community college district governing board’s stamp of approval, Arizona Western College’s 2021-2022 budget is more sizable than previous fiscal years’, housing several unique components.
Included in the $163.6 million budget is a $35 million revenue bond for the college’s capital building effort, which includes projects like the construction of an Allied Health Building, a new Student Experience Center and the reconstruction of DeAnza Residence Hall. According to the college, the first series of bonds were sold in May of this year for $20 million with the condition that they be spent over the next 36 months. The remaining $15 million sum of the bond is slated to sell in a second series in January 2022.
Because the bonds are revenue bonds versus general obligation bonds, this effort does not raise taxes for the college district’s taxpayers, AWC noted; rather, it “has created a considerable increase to the budget over previous years.”
Additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars are also earmarked in the budget, with half of the funding to go directly to students as AWC acts as a “pass-through agent to distribute these pandemic-related funds.” With the exception of last year, the college’s budget has never seen an impact of this size or type before, the entity said.
The finalization of the Arizona State will determine state funding for the final set of proposed projects: a $7.5 million facility for the AWC Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) currently housed at the Ray Kroc Sports Complex, which the college noted was an “urgent and specific request” made by community partners and Gov. Doug Ducey, and $5 million in rural community college aid.
While the state funding has not yet been confirmed, the college is legally required to report all potential revenue; additional funds cannot be spent unless they are accounted for in the budget. If funding for the LETA facility is not included in the state’s adopted budget, AWC said it will not proceed with the project.
The 2021-2022 adopted budget is viewable online at www.azwestern.edu/administrative-services/financial-reports.
“Arizona Western College continues to demonstrate fiscal responsibility in its budgeting and is committed to the good stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” the college said in a press release. “In fact, the AWC District overall tax rate has declined over the past five years.”
For further details on AWC’s Truth in Taxation information for the upcoming fiscal year, visit www.azwestern.edu/administrative-services/financial-reports.