A professor of agriculture at Arizona Western College is set to embark on a distinguishing role this month. AWC reports that Dr. Hikmet Budak has been invited to speak at the International Plant and Animal Genome Conference in Perth, Australia on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
During the conference, Dr. Budak will be leading a workshop titled “Plant non-coding RNAs,” which examines the genomes of flowering plants and how they’re transcribed.
“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to organize a noncoding RNA workshop in Australia to present information on genome RNA editing and the development and use of Machine Learning algorithm (AI) for noncoding RNA annotation,” Dr. Budak said. “I invited an excellent line of speakers and scientists from Cornell and Stanford universities as well as some private companies to create a network for public-private partnership, grant opportunities, faculty and student exchange opportunities as well as scientific communications.”
Alongside diverse workshops, the three-day conference will feature plenary talks, scientific sessions and an exposition of tabletop exhibits from leading companies in the agrigenomics industry. Agricultural genomics (agrigenomics) concentrates on applying genomics to improve crop and livestock productivity and sustainability.
The conference will also include a gallery of poster abstracts, for which Dr. Budak has submitted information on “Editing Fusarium Head Blight microRNAs.”
Before coming to work at AWC in July, Dr. Budak was the Chief Science Officer at Montana BioAg. Inc., USA and also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a major in Plant Genetics and Breeding and a minor in Statistics/Biometry.
Per AWC, his work encompasses a wide range of disciplines, accumulating 25 years of experience across academia and industry worldwide. Throughout his career, his focus has been on developing, understanding and applying editing tools for crop breeding and genetics.
“AWC Agriculture is excited to welcome Dr. Budak to our team!” AWC Director of Agriculture Programs Tosha Gillispie said. “His expertise and research in plant breeding and genetics will be an asset to our students and local industry partners.”
Reetika Dhawan, AWC Entrepreneurial College CEO and vice president of Workforce & Healthcare, echoed Gillespie’s excitement.
“We’re thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Budak to our AWC Agriculture Program,” Dhawan said. “His extensive knowledge and research background will not only benefit our organization but the agricultural community at large.”
