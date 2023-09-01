Dr. Hikmet Budak

Dr. Hikmet Budak, professor of agriculture at AWC, recently joined the college in July 2023.

 Photo Courtesy of AWC

A professor of agriculture at Arizona Western College is set to embark on a distinguishing role this month. AWC reports that Dr. Hikmet Budak has been invited to speak at the International Plant and Animal Genome Conference in Perth, Australia on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

During the conference, Dr. Budak will be leading a workshop titled “Plant non-coding RNAs,” which examines the genomes of flowering plants and how they’re transcribed.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you