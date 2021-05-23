One-time emergency funding in the amount of $16.5 million will bolster Arizona Western Colleges’s efforts to support students facing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the American Rescue Plan’s Higher Education Relief Fund (HEERF), U.S. President Joe Biden made financial provisions for colleges and universities addressing budget shortfalls spurred by the pandemic. Additional action taken yesterday by the U.S. Department of Education added a new formula to the final bill, stipulating that no less than half of the dollars must be placed in the hands of students with the greatest economic need.
According to AWC President Daniel Corr, the “one true mechanism” for measuring this is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which students fill out ahead of each academic year. The completed form determines students’ Expected Family Contribution (EFC), an index number used by college financial aid staff to calculate students’ financial need.
AWC’s distribution of the first half of relief dollars, then, will be “tiered” based on students’ EFC; those with an EFC of zero, Corr said, will receive the largest allotment. The same goes for enrollment status, Corr noted: students enrolled full-time will be eligible for more funds than part-time students
“We’ll have two criteria: your financial need determined by the financial aid form and your enrollment status being full-time or part-time,” Corr said.
With the remaining one-time funding, Corr said the college plans to make long-term investments in three of its primary financial “buckets” – facilities, instructional equipment and technology infrastructure that will allow AWC to “better serve students as, increasingly, students want to study from a distance.” In the event of another pandemic or unforeseen closure, the college will be prepared to seamlessly continue delivering instruction through its virtual modalities.
“We want to be really strategic with these dollars,” he said. “These are long-term approaches that will serve this community for a decade or more. That’s where that technology piece comes in. We pivoted with 48 hours’ notice (in March 2020) to exclusively teaching from a distance, and working from a distance, too. We’ve made some really amazing strides from the pandemic because we had to. Now it’s not this or that, it’s this and that – we’re going to do face-to-face and technology-based instruction and support services.”
According to Corr, the guidance received by the college mandates all of the funds be spent before June 30, 2023.
While the emergency relief was afforded by the Biden administration, Rep. Raul Grijalva (AZ-3) also leveraged his position on the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Education and Labor to push for the additional funding for higher education agencies.
“Throughout the pandemic, I advocated for increased funds to higher education institutions to ensure that our students were protected at school and that their basic needs were met on- and off-campus,” said Grijalva, whose district includes parts of Yuma County. “I applaud the Biden administration recognizing this critical need, supporting these funds in the American Rescue Plan, and ensuring their quick dispersal to Arizona’s colleges and universities. Our students can’t afford to wait.”
According to Corr, for AWC, the funding is a lifeline.
“Our world was turned on its end in March of 2020 and it really disrupted the educational attainment of this community – K-12, higher education, AWC included,” he said. “This (funding) allows us to throw that lifeline to students and get them back on track.”
This academic year, enrollment at AWC is down 17% – which, by default, implies that tuition revenue has also experienced a 17% shortfall. The college won’t be using the relief funds to refill this coffer, however, as it has already “weathered that storm.”
“That (shortfall) is not unusual, it’s the average across the state,”Corr said. “We reacted pretty quickly with agility to reduce our expenses almost commensurate with our reduced revenue. Unlike some of the universities in the state that introduced pay cuts and unpaid furloughs, we did not. We did reduce our staffing levels, but through attrition when someone retired or resigned – we looked not to fill that position but backfilled with internal folks, consolidated positions and did things along those lines.”
Next year’s internal budget proposal includes a 2% salary increase “across the board” and a 3% increase for employees who earn salaries below $50,000, Corr noted.
“We’re really proud of that,” he said. “When a major revenue source like tuition is down 17%, it causes some budgetary pressures. But luckily, we had a very strong fund balance and were able to weather the storm and keep our employees, many of whom kept working right through the pandemic. Our facilities folks and whatnot, they were on campus the entire time; they really were amazing and we wanted to recognize that.”
With enrollment anticipated to recover incrementally over the next two to three years versus making a “V-shaped recovery,” the emergency relief funding serves as a sort of safety net enabling AWC to sustain its current operations and level of service without cutting programs or imposing staff lay-offs.
“We know this community is desperate for the college to succeed, and we’re up to that challenge,” Corr said. “We want to be part of the solution as Yuma and La Paz counties emerge from this pandemic. We want to be part of the better future of tomorrow.”