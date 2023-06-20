Arizona Western College’s partnership with Yuma Regional Medical Center to create innovative solutions in rural healthcare has garnered global recognition. AWC was recently selected as one of five Triple E Awards finalists in the running for Community Engagement Initiative of the Year. The awards are organized by the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities in an effort to foster change in higher education at a global scale.
This award would recognize the affiliation agreement that AWC entered with YRMC in February to create new programs and facilities for a wide range of healthcare training opportunities. Early plans include a new $40 million, 78,000-square-foot allied health training facility adjacent to YRMC.
This facility will serve students in a variety of allied health fields, from those in certificate-level programs to medical resident students on rotation. Simulation labs, lecture halls and classrooms will be part of the facility along with opportunities for cross-functional learning with technicians, clinicians, doctors and support staff. AWC anticipates its partnerships with state universities to enable baccalaureate degree programs there, too.
Apart from the facility, AWC and YRMC state that they’re dedicated to the shared responsibility of “building the pipeline for the allied health educational ecosystem – from curriculum to pathways to hiring faculty to articulating programs with higher-level education partners.”
“This collaborative effort is an example of how two organizations with strategic priorities based on identified community needs can come together to effect real change and provide meaningful solutions,” said Reetika Dhawan, AWC’s Entrepreneurial College CEO and Workforce Development vice president. “I believe that our entrepreneurial college and hospital partnership will serve as a model for other rural communities.”
With over 1,600 students choosing a healthcare major at AWC each year, the partnership is addressing the demand with providing students with access to early information about the diverse opportunities and pathways available to them. Currently, AWC offers over 30 healthcare-related certifications.
“We are committed to doing our part to create a future full of hope and opportunity for all, especially those living in rural communities,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. “We must continue to be champions of collaboration and work together to inspire our future healthcare heroes and innovators. Our collective efforts will make a real difference in the lives of many. By investing in our local population, we are creating a better tomorrow for everyone.”
“Collaboration brought us together but it was our collective commitment to our community and finding innovative solutions to the national workforce shortage that really pushed us to think big,” added Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC. “As we look to the future, the potential is significant. Through this unique partnership, we are planting seeds of opportunity that will serve our community for generations to come.”
AWC and YRMC leaders will travel to Barcelona, Spain on June 26 for the Triple E Awards ceremony where they’ll be celebrated as finalists have the chance to showcase their partnership. Dhawan, Corr, Trenschel and YRMC Senior Vice President and COO Dr. Trudie Milner will be presenting at the ceremony. A two-step evaluation process will be used to determine the category winners.
