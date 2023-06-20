Voting open for AWC

Yumans can vote for AWC to win the People’s Choice Award at triple-e-awards.com/index/finalists/region/2023americas.

 Graphic Courtesy of AWC

Arizona Western College’s partnership with Yuma Regional Medical Center to create innovative solutions in rural healthcare has garnered global recognition. AWC was recently selected as one of five Triple E Awards finalists in the running for Community Engagement Initiative of the Year. The awards are organized by the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities in an effort to foster change in higher education at a global scale.

This award would recognize the affiliation agreement that AWC entered with YRMC in February to create new programs and facilities for a wide range of healthcare training opportunities. Early plans include a new $40 million, 78,000-square-foot allied health training facility adjacent to YRMC.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

