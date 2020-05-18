In an email distributed to students, the Arizona Western College 2020 Student Showcase team announced the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards, which have been funded by the Gowan Company for the last several years.
Though the week long event was virtual this year, over 600 students, faculty, staff and community members cast their votes for their favorite showcase projects and video presentations.
Awards were given to Ricardo Hernandez, “St. John in the Wilderness” ($1,500); Martha Chacón, “Canvas” ($1,000); Hailey Chulamorkodt, “Smart Toilet” ($500); Anne-Heather Welch, “Safety in Radiography: Perception vs. Reality” ($500); Victoria Zuniga, “Family Stories and Personal Poem” ($500); Patrick Walker Jauregui, Aileen Zavala, Nicole Dressler, Olivia Garcia and Izabeau Wright, “Lower Colorado River Region” ($1,000, evenly divided).
“These students truly demonstrate that despite our quick shift in instructional delivery this spring, AWC students were still meeting learning outcomes for our courses, and engaging in our guiding principles for learning,” the college said on behalf of the Student Showcase team. “Congratulations to all the presenters, scholarship recipients, and to all the students who are successfully completing this Spring 2020 semester.”
All projects and presentations submitted to the showcase are viewable at azwestern.edu/event/student-showcase-2020.