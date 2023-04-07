Dr. Kathleen Iudicello

Dr. Kathleen Iudicello’s career experience spans over 25 years. She previously studied at Scottsdale Community College and Arizona State University and holds a Doctorate in English and a Master of Philosophy in Literary Theory from George Washington University.

 Photo Courtesy of AWC

A new Vice President of Learning Services (VPLS) is coming to Arizona Western College this July. In a recent press release, the college announced that Dr. Kathleen Iudicello will be assuming the position, which oversees the scope, sequence and integrity of its academic programs. As the Chief Academic Officer, Iudicello will also be responsible for creating and sustaining excellence in all aspects of educational offerings districtwide.

Reaching this point, however, was a months-long endeavor. According to AWC, the selection process began in August 2022. AWC President Daniel Corr first sought faculty and staff feedback and used it to select AWC Vice President of Student Services Bryan Doak as the college’s interim VPLS.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you