A new Vice President of Learning Services (VPLS) is coming to Arizona Western College this July. In a recent press release, the college announced that Dr. Kathleen Iudicello will be assuming the position, which oversees the scope, sequence and integrity of its academic programs. As the Chief Academic Officer, Iudicello will also be responsible for creating and sustaining excellence in all aspects of educational offerings districtwide.
Reaching this point, however, was a months-long endeavor. According to AWC, the selection process began in August 2022. AWC President Daniel Corr first sought faculty and staff feedback and used it to select AWC Vice President of Student Services Bryan Doak as the college’s interim VPLS.
With the help of external search firm, Cizek and Associates, a screening committee comprised of college administration, faculty and staff and employee survey responses from public forums on the four final candidates, Dr. Corr ultimately selected Iudicello for the job.
“I am excited to be part of the Matador Family and join Arizona Western College in their commitment of transformative education in Arizona,” Dr. Iudicello said. “To be part of a dynamic college like AWC, I look forward to partnering with our community and furthering education and workforce programs to provide students access to upward socioeconomic mobility through higher education. AWC’s Mission of ‘Transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities’ aligns perfectly with my vision and practice as a leader in higher education.”
Before AWC, Iudicello’s experience in higher education spans over 25 years. She’s spent over 15 years as a community college faculty member, eight years as a division chair and over 10 years as an administrator.
Her higher education journey began at Scottsdale Community College and continued at Arizona State University, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English as well as a Master of Arts in Literature. Iudicello credentials include a Doctorate in English and a Master of Philosophy in Literary Theory from George Washington University.
As a professional, AWC noted that Iudicello was previously a dean of instruction for Scottsdale Community College, where she led multiple areas to support faculty professional development, institutional innovation and student success. She also led SCC’s pursuit of its first baccalaureate degree, served as the administrative lead for the Student Learning Outcomes Assessment Committee and provided leadership support for numerous academic departments.
Her other valued accomplishments at SCC include championing their diversity, equity and inclusion committee, serving as a “Foster Care Champion” and lending support to SCC’s Performing Arts Center, Library, Center for Native and Urban Wildlife and OneDesign Center.
At Estrella Mountain Community College, Iudicello served as an interim vice president of academic affairs and led two academic deans, 12 academic divisions, the college’s Center for Teaching and Learning, Performing Arts Center, Instructional Services and Title V Program.
AWC’s statement further highlighted Iudicello’s past success working with grants and accreditation. In the area of securing funds, she’s worked previously with the Department of Education and the STEM Center for Excellence. In the area of accreditation, she’s experienced with the Higher Learning Commission and has had one of her assurance arguments showcased at their annual conference as an example of excellence in accreditation.
In summing her past, AWC’s statement concluded that she practices servant leadership and is dedicated to educational equity and providing pathways for upward socioeconomic mobility through creative problem-solving, analytical decision-making, interest-based negotiation, collaboration and innovation.
“Over her 20-plus year career, Dr. Kathleen Iudicello has served at Arizona community colleges as an educator and leader committed to success at every level, from faculty member to Vice President,” Corr said. “This experience and service speaks directly to her dedication to the student experience and the impact education has within our communities. I am thrilled to have a talented and collaborative leader as our next Vice President of Learning Services who will join our community and further our students’ success.”
Dr. Iudicello will start in her new role at AWC in July, at which time she will conduct a districtwide tour to visit each campus location for introductions and conversation.
