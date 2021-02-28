Building upon their longstanding partnership, Arizona Western College (AWC) and Arizona State University (ASU) have struck an alliance to afford students a seamless transition from the college to the university via the “MyPath2ASU” program.
According to AWC, the program houses a “set of customized tools” available to help students take the preliminary steps at the start of their college experience to successfully plan and then transfer to ASU, shortening the time to degree completion. MyPath2ASU is available to all transfer students who’ve earned credits or an associate’s degree from an accredited regional institution within the United States
“This new collaboration will help streamline the process for Arizona Western College students interested in pursuing their bachelor’s degree at Arizona State University,” said Martha Cordova, director of transfer services at AWC.
Through the collaboration, students utilizing MyPath2ASU can expect to find their transfer experience simplified with access to the array of personalized benefits designed to help them navigate the transfer experience. These benefits include end-to-end learner navigation through more than 400 course-by-course guided pathways; course applicability by assisting students with taking courses that apply to their associate’s and ASU bachelor’s degrees; degree progress tracking through the “My Transfer Guide” feature to minimize credit loss; and personalized ASU communications to help students prepare academically and build a connection to the university.
According to AWC, ASU and the college will work collaboratively “to promote educational degree pathways containing ground and online course offerings. These pathways will ensure their courses are applicable toward their degree in their chosen major and minimize credit loss.”
For more information on MyPath2ASU, visit www.azwestern.edu/transfer2asu.