SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Eight golden shovels stood buried in the sand early on Monday morning. The occasion? The groundbreaking ceremony for a new science lab at the Arizona Western College San Luis Learning Center.
The 1,473-square-foot building is expected to be completed in time to open for the fall 2022 semester and is expected to serve nearly 100 students each semester, among them those studying toward bachelor of applied science degrees in computer informatics and those enrolled in the college’s certified nursing assistant program.
“One of the most pronounced needs in San Luis is the need for a science laboratory,” AWC President Daniel Corr said in a speech. “We have talked about that since I have been president – about the need of students who want to stay in San Luis to complete their laboratory classes here. This is a direct response to that.”
The event celebrates not only the future addition to the campus, but also the funding that made it possible: a Title III STEM Instinct2 Federal Grant Program. $500,000 of this grant will go towards the construction of the lab with the remaining costs to be covered by AWC.
College funds will cover the balance of the project, which is expected to exceed $600,000, according to Susanna Zambrano, Associate Dean for South Yuma County Services.
The new lab will provide students with the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Computer Informatics completely from the AWC San Luis Learning Center. It eliminates a barrier that students closest to the San Luis Learning Center face: having to travel to the Yuma campus to fulfill their science lab requirements.
Joselyn Medina, an advisor at AWC in San Luis and coordinator for the Instinct2 Grant, said that the project has been highly anticipated by students and staff alike.
According to Medina, the Computer Informatics degree at AWC is taught with state-of-the-art equipment at an extended location in San Luis Middle School. Students in the program can specialize in cyber operations, system administration, software development and digital design.
By filling the need for general education science courses in San Luis, students will soon be able to complete the majority of their credits at AWC (up to 75) and transfer seamlessly to University of Arizona to complete the remaining 45 credits for a B.A.S. in Informatics without having to leave South Yuma County.
The new lab will also enable AWC to offer a Certified Nursing Assistant program in San Luis. Dr. Daniel Corr, president of AWC, stated that the lab’s various functions are the result of a creative approach to bringing Career Technical Education programs to South Yuma County. He credited Reetika Dhawan, Vice President of Workforce Development and Career & Technical Education, as the visionary for bringing these programs to the region.
Other speakers for the event included Jana Moore, Executive Director of Student Success and Retention; and Dawn Ponce, Director of the Instinct2 Grant. The speakers, along with representatives from the contractor for the project, Taylor Engineering, broke ground together.
Concluding the event’s remarks, Zambrano said, “Transforming lives, eliminating student poverty and amazing student experiences [are] what this science lab is about ... I am confident that this lab with the CNA component will bring us one step closer to doubling the baccalaureate rate in South Yuma County, Yuma County and La Paz County.”
The moment of groundbreaking was shortly preceded by Zambrano’s cheer in Spanish that “Lo mejor esta por venir” or in English, “the best is yet to come.” For residents of South Yuma County, AWC plans on delivering this promise.
