As a “college of the community,” as it’s been coined by President Daniel Corr, Arizona Western College is in the final stages of developing a program aimed to boost the local workforce and, by default, economic development.
Spun into motion with the help of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation (GYEDC), the college has partnered with Germany-based Transatlantic Business and Investment Council (TBIC) to train students seeking electrical industry certification in alignment with some of the highest European industry standards.
“We want to be a very strong partner with GYEDC to attract business and industry to Yuma, to bring jobs, to bring prosperity,” said Corr. “And part of that is attracting companies from Europe. Europe has different standards and expectations as it relates to manufacturing industries and other types of industries. In some ways, it’s a preemptive stamp of approval that would put Yuma ahead of the pack as European companies look to establish footholds in the United States, specifically Arizona.”
According to Corr, AWC is among the first community colleges in the state and nation to offer this type of programming.
“We saw a real natural opportunity that would benefit the quality of our programs and have the great potential of attracting industry to Yuma,” he said. “So we jumped on it. The training that they receive will be of the highest quality. The employment opportunities for our students coming out of this program — that will be a great marketable certification. It’ll improve our curriculum, it’ll help our faculty and ultimately it’ll benefit our students by the quality of training they’ll receive at AWC.”
Implementing the program does more than add value to Yuma; by pairing an international certification with the national certification afforded via AWC’s current career and technical education offerings, the program serves to supplement another rich layer of marketability for students entering the workforce.
“It leverages our local industry partners as well as international business ties,” said Reetika Dhawan, AWC’s vice president of workforce development and dean of career and technical education. “And it provides a very practical education for our students. This will help our local community to certify our regional workforce and then help them to bring international industry.”
To complete the “very stringent” certification process and officially launch the program, AWC will host a representative from TBIC in early August and, when it’s safe to do so, key faculty and administrators will travel to Berlin for some final training.
The program will also be available to high school students via dual credit opportunities.
“That’s a big deal, and it’s happening right here,” said Corr. “How will success be measured? By attracting new business and industry with quality jobs to create thriving communities. Our greatest hope is that we can be part of the economic vitality of the region.”