Students, staff, alumni and community members dressed in their very best Friday night as they dined and cheered under the string lights of Hacienda La Victoria in Somerton.
It was a celebration of the past, present and the future – and it was the first of its kind for AWC.
The first-ever Schoolhouse Soirée combined two longtime AWC Foundation events: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration of Scholars. Together, they celebrate the past by commemorating Yuma and La Paz community members who’ve been associated with AWC and have made a difference in education; the present by honoring generous donors; and the future by recognizing students who’ve earned scholarships.
Accompanied by live music from the AWC Jazz Band, the evening’s festivities included a cocktail hour, dinner and a silent auction fundraiser – the complete proceeds from which went to the AWC Foundation’s Gold Heart Fund for scholarships.
When it came time for the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr introduced 2022’s three inductees: James “Jim” Mitchell, Russ Jones and Janet Jones.
“I’m in my seventh year as president of Arizona Western College and not a day goes by that I recognize that I am standing on the shoulders of so many people who have come before us, so many contributors to the success of Arizona Western College,” he said. “And the Hall of Fame is a way to recognize those very special few who have gone so above what others have done in support of Arizona Western College.”
Introducing Jim Mitchell, Corr described him as “a world traveler, champion tennis coach, counselor and lifelong supporter of education and Arizona Western College.”
Mitchell became a counselor at AWC in 1965 after moving to Yuma from the Midwest. Having served the college since its earliest days, Mitchell is said to have impacted hundreds of students through counseling and coaching. As a coach, he was said to have transformed a fledgling men’s tennis team into a national conference team and continued on to start a women’s tennis team as well. Per AWC, he is most proud of the academic achievements of his athletes, including recognition as NCAA and NCAA scholars.
After his retirement, Mitchell remained dedicated as the college’s director of international students and an adjunct professor. Currently, he provides support through scholarships and runs the clock and scoreboard at AWC basketball games.
During his speech in the induction ceremony, Mitchell shared various stories from more than 50 years at AWC. One story detailed how Mitchell’s travels led to him become the international student director.
“I went to the Cameroon, West Africa, for two weeks, actually 10 days,” he said. “I recruited 26 students to come to AWC. Four of them showed up. One of them had to go back home because his brother, who was financing his expenses, was caught in a tax scandal. He was in Belgium as an import-export director. And another one was the princess, she was a princess of one of the chiefs. And as I’m taking her and her mother around the campus showing them things, she says, ‘I don’t like it. I want to go to California.’
“Well, it took me about 30 seconds to decide, ‘Well, even though you can’t do this on your own, I’m going to make that possible for you.’”
Although the story drew laughs about the trip’s success, Mitchell’s reaction to the princess reflected the readiness to serve.
“Everything’s been such a such a journey and I’ve been blessed,” he concluded. “I want to thank all you people here that were involved in the selection process.”
Corr then introduced Russ and Janet Jones, for whom “the list of accolades and civic experience between the two is extensive and a tremendous example of their dedication and love for Yuma.”
Russ Jones was a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, representing Arizona’s 24th District from 2005 until 2013. In that role, he dedicated focus to issues of agriculture, water, border security and natural resources.
As a working professional, Russ has also been described as a leader in international warehousing and transfer business as well as an advocate for cross-border trade solutions with many companies.
Russ has been involved with numerous charitable groups, including Alpha Phi Omega, Arizona Community Foundation, Border Philanthropy Project, Boy Scouts of America, San Luis “Frontera” Rotary Club and the AWC Foundation Board as a former vice president.
Per AWC, Janet’s degrees from Arizona State University allowed her to build and lead the Yuma Orchestra Association that was established in 1976. It’s grown from a small chamber orchestra to the “driving force” it is today and maintains a link to musical education across the county, including partnerships with the Yuma Union High School District and AWC.
Janet’s leadership is credited for YOA and the Yuma Civic Orchestra to receive prestigious awards including the Odyssey Award, Heart of Yuma and the S. June Pallack Award for Excellence in Education. Janet is also a Tribute of the Muses Art Award recipient as a result of her efforts to leave a legacy of orchestral music in her community.
Speaking proudly of his wife during the induction ceremony, Russ shared how Janet’s orchestral work in Yuma came to be.
“So she sees the paper, there’s gonna be a concert,” he said. “So she signs up to go to the concert. There she goes, she comes home, and she is really upset. I say, ‘What happened?’ She said the concert consisted of the 1812 Overture. I said, ‘What’s wrong with that?’ ‘Instead of a canon, they shot a 357 into a trash can, and then the other featured piece was one where they use a typewriter.’ And so that’s when she decided she was going to develop some kind of string programs in schools so that our children could have string instruction and other youth would have that same kind of opportunity.”
He added that Janet collaborated with the AWC’s division head for the humanities, who was a violinist.
“They got together with a small ensemble and eventually decided we should have a concert,” Russ said. “And that’s how the Yuma Orchestra and Chamber got started. So everything she has done since then is owed to Arizona Western College and their favorite small group of string people who wanted to grow something in Yuma, and it’s very successful, and I’m very proud of her.”
Janet expressed that she’s always embarrassed to receive awards of this nature but that she’s very passionate about the work that she does and appreciates the award. She also encouraged the crowd to attend the upcoming “Classics by Moonlight” concert at the AWC Amphitheater on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.
After the induction ceremony, recognition was also given to the AWC Foundation’s scholarship donors and recipients. Students Maria Clark and Leonardo Rojas shared their stories and the program for the evening listed 164 separate scholarship awards granted during the 2022-2023 academic year.
AWC noted that in the previous academic year, $151,912 were awarded through scholarships to students and that these funds support student needs ranging from tuition, books and supplies to childcare, transportation and meals. Over the past five years, more than $2.3 million returned to the college by way of tuition, books, housing, meals, grants and program and department support.
With total net assets of nearly $5.4 million, AWC concluded to its donors that “the need is growing and without you, we couldn’t do what we do. Thank you for your trust and support for AWC.”
