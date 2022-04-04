SAN LUIS – March 27 is the International Day of Multilingualism and to celebrate, Dr. Sara Amani and her First-Year English Composition students held Arizona Western College’s second Multilingual Student Expo March 16 at the AWC San Luis Learning Center.
Per a press release from AWC, the event brought the community together to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity.
In this event, students were able to share their voices, enthusiasm and dedication by showcasing their collective work. Student writing, poetry, movie reviews, performances, videos and trivia were part of the expo–and even the game Lotería.
“This Multilingual Student Expo allowed us to connect with our own culture in a very unique way,” said student Verah Rodriguez in a press release from AWC. “It reminded us to be proud of where we are from and to strengthen our bond with our own language and culture as well as others. This event helped us learn how diverse, rich, and respectable everyone’s culture is.
“Such an expo is a major event that can promote a multilingual community and encourage students to complete their major, even if English is not their first or strongest language.”
Rodriguez believes activities such as this one help reduce discrimination, racism and xenophobia because they promote understanding and tolerance of differences.
“I realized through this experience that being multilingual has a huge impact on our lives in many areas,” said AWC student Mariafernanda Ramirez. “I now understand that it is time to glorify our mother language and be proud of it. It is also important to encourage the community to preserve the various cultures they come from and motivate our children to be multilingual and not miss the benefits that multilingualism can offer to improve our lives.”
Ramirez found that actively participating in the expo was an enriching experience. One special component involved a multimedia project called “I Am From” that the students worked on.
For Ramirez, the task was emotional and therapeutic.
“I must admit that in my case I lacked the courage to analyze and express my personal life, so I decided to analyze the feeling of the community I come from,” she said. “However, I admire the courage of some of my classmates who shared with us their cathartic moments through poetic words, imagery and rhymes. This activity helped us get to know each other more, creating a sense of empathy and belonging,” she said.
The sense of camaraderie between the students was profound.
“We laughed, sang and cried when the videos of our ‘I Am From’ poem were shown,” stated student Araceli Espindola. “Tears were shed, taking advantage of the fact that the lights were dimmed. Everyone put their hearts into the expo and the results were reflected in the outstanding success of the project.”
Espindola reported that the event was rewarding–attendees were visibly impressed and engaging with the expo.
“Through extraordinary collaboration, teamwork and student involvement in an event that we considered ours, we were there for each other with smiles and positive words of encouragement,” she said.
Another student, Channel Robles Acosta, explained why the Multilingual Student Expo is so important.
“At first, I did not believe that I could play an important role in this event, but now that I have experienced it, I strongly believe that multilingual student expos should be held regularly,” she said. “It was not like anything I had attended or participated in before. Particularly because of the large Hispanic population in our community, it is important to promote language and cultural diversity.”
Amani also shared in AWC’s press release that her students spent weeks collaborating together to prepare for and host the event.
“Students’ active engagement in this event demonstrated how their direct participation can contribute to promoting students’ sense of safety, belonging and responsibility toward each other,” she said. “Honoring students’ linguistic and cultural identity can foster a culture where students feel heard, seen, valued, respected, engaged and ready to learn.”
Having had success in the first two, Multilingual Student Expos are planned to be held each semester going forward at AWC. In the fall, the expo will be held during Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. In the spring, it will be held between International Mother Language Day on Feb. 21 and International Day of Multilingualism on March 27.
