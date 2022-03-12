Arizona Western College’s Community Band will pay tribute to the tuba in its first concert of the spring semester on Monday.
The Spring Concert, titled “A Touch of the Tuba,” will be preceded by a music clinic taught by Mark Nelson, a noted music educator visiting from Tucson.
Nelson, with four decades dedicated to music instruction and performance, will also join Shawn Pollard, professor of instrumental music at AWC, in directing the concert, slated to begin at 7 p.m. in Schoening Conference Center, located in the 3C Building on the Yuma campus of the college.
The clinic, a master class that includes performances, demonstrations and coaching student musicians, will take place 4 to 5 p.m. in Room 102 at the AWC Music Building on the main campus.
Both the concert and the clinic are free and open to the public.
The concert is dedicated to Enrique Cáñez “Hank” Feldman, a tubist and music educator from Tucson who passed away in 2021 following a battle with cancer.
Featuring classical and other musical styles, the concert begins with “Toccata Marziale,” followed by a solo by Nelson, “Concierto for Tuba and Band.” Nelson will also perform “Beelzebud: Aire Varie for SoloTuba and Concert Band.”
Other compositions will be “Afterlife,” “Bogoroditse Devo” and “Danse Bacchanale.”
Nelson taught and performed for 39 years in public schools, colleges, universities and orchestras in Vermont, Illinois, and Arizona. On the faculty at Pima College in Tucson from 2000 until his retirement in 2021, Nelson was the instructor of tuba, founder of the Electronic Music Laboratory, director of bands, head of the Department of Performing Arts and later acting dean of Arts and Humanities. He also has had a distinguished career as a soloist, having commissioned and premiered more than 30 new works.
The AWC Community Band is made up of both students of the college and non-students living in the Yuma area. Typically, the band is made up 50-50 of students and non-students, but owing to problems in recruiting stemming from the pandemic, most current members are non-students, Pollard said.
“We invite interested people to come play with us,” Pollard said. “Performing can be a lifetime hobby; you don’t have to be a professional musician to play us.”
Other upcoming music events at AWC are as follows:
• Patio Concert No. 1 by the AWC Pep Band, on March 17, beginning at 3:15 p.m. in the 3C Building.
• Celtic Concert by the AWC String Ensemble and Choirs, March 20 at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1550 S. 14th Ave.
• Sophomore Student Recital by the AWC Music Department, April 24 at 2 p.m. at Gloria de Cristo Lutheran Church, 11273 E 40th St.
• Patio Concert No. 2 by the AWC Pep Band, April 28 at 3 p.m. at the 3C Building
• Sophomore Student Reciteal by the AWC Music Department, 5 p.m. April 30 at Gloria de Cristo Lutheran Church, 11273 E 40th St.
• May Band Concert by the AWC Community Band, May 2 at 7 p.m. at the 3C Building
• May Jazz Concert by the AWC Jazz Ensemble, May 4 at 7 p.m. at the AWC Theater on the main campus
• Spring Concert by the AWC String Ensemble, May 5 at 6 p.m. in the AWC Music Building, Room 102
• May Choral Concert by AWC choirs, May 6 at 7 p.m. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church,
• Orchestral Classis by the AWC Civic Orchestra, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Historic Yuma Theater, 254 S. Main St.