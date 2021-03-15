Today

Showers early, then clearing with ample sunshine by the afternoon. High 76F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.