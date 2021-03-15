To ensure the enrollment process is one smooth ride, Arizona Western College is hosting “Cruising 2 College,” a drive-thru event aimed toward getting prospective students on the road to starting the 2021-2022 academic year – all from the convenience of their own vehicle.
Between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on March 17, individuals can cruise into the 3C Parking Lot (also known as P1) on the AWC Yuma campus, located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E. Upon arrival, they’ll find representatives from the admissions and financial aid offices as well as the AWC Foundation, who will be available to provide assistance throughout the process.
Information about the Yuma Educational Success (YES) and Yuma Promise transfer programs, KEYS Student Support Services and College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) will be on-hand as well.
“We are here to help connect students to college services and resources,” said Biridiana Martinez, AWC admissions, recruitment and outreach coordinator. “Start your college journey now and mark your destination for career success,”
To reserve a time slot for the event, visit www.azwestern.edu/admissions and click on “Cruising 2 College Drive-Through Enrollment Day Sign Up.”