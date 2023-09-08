Three Arizona Western College English faculty members are receiving national recognition for co-authoring a chapter featured in a book that earned the “Best Book Award for 2022” from the Council of Writing Program Administrators.
Dr. Sarah Snyder, Dr. Sara Amani and Kevin Kato were awarded for their work during the council’s annual conference. Respectively, Snyder is a professor of English and administrator of writing program and writing intensive curriculum; Amani is a specialist and professor of multilingual composition; and Kato is a professor of English.
“We are truly honored to have received the Council of Writing Program Administrators’ national award for the ‘Best Book’ of the year, which included our chapter outlining innovations in placement for students at AWC,” the co-authors said.
The book in question is “Writing Placement in Two-Year Colleges: The Pursuit of Equity in Postsecondary Education” and their work appears in chapter 11. Titled “Community College Online Directed Self-Placement During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the chapter highlights AWC’s work to reform writing placement assessment.
In it, the professors shared that they created an online directed self-placement (ODSP) survey as an alternative to the ACCUPLACER test for writing in the hopes of bringing change to multilingual placement practices. Their focus changed quickly due to COVID-19, since students could no longer take the ACCUPLACER which requires in-person proctoring.
What began as a 17-question survey that would give multilingual students a voice in their placement became a five-question survey that differentiated between transfer- and below-transfer-level student placement. Citing research supporting their position, the professors believed that ODSP programs are better predictors of student success since students have agency to evaluate their readiness and take an invested responsibility for their education.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, a common writing placement tool became unavailable which allowed AWC to create an alternative method for writing placement,” the professors stated in an AWC press release. “Our book chapter celebrates the collaborative and innovative efforts of AWC faculty, administration and staff to develop a tool that helps students navigate choosing the writing class that they are most likely to succeed in. We have seen some promising results for students with the new placement tool.”
The professors gathered data to determine what differences might exist between placement tools and placement levels as well as possible differences between placement tools and enrollment levels.
They found the ACCUPLACER was much likelier to place students below transfer-level courses while ODSP places students into transfer-level courses more often. Students placed by ACCUPLACER into transfer-level courses were not successful in English 101 but were successful in below-transfer-level courses.
Among their various findings, the chief one was that even a five-question survey that was created quickly can be useful for students.
“Through this chapter, AWC has been put on the map as a national leader in writing placement,” the professors commented. “We, along with our fellow contributors, hope the book and our chapter continue to highlight the important work that two-year colleges do for our communities and champion the needs of our diverse student body.”
Since Snyder, Amani and Kato came to the conclusion that the ODSP is more advantageous, they hope to further refine the process and incorporate a multilingual factor so that multilingual students are empowered to positively identify as such and exercise their agency.
AWC Vice President of Learning Services Kathleen Iudicello commented that the chapter’s publication will provide an opportunity for the work of the college to be shared with other two-year colleges nationwide.
“The fantastic work of Dr. Snyder, Dr. Amani, Professor Kato and their colleagues will benefit higher education institutions across the country looking for different approaches in the important area of writing placement,” Iudicello said. “The pursuit of equity is always worth study and publication.”
