Snyder, Amani and Kato

(From left) Dr. Sarah Snyder, Dr. Sara Amani and Professor Kevin kato have earned national recognition from the Council of Writing Program Administrators.

 Image Courtesy of AWC

Three Arizona Western College English faculty members are receiving national recognition for co-authoring a chapter featured in a book that earned the “Best Book Award for 2022” from the Council of Writing Program Administrators.

Dr. Sarah Snyder, Dr. Sara Amani and Kevin Kato were awarded for their work during the council’s annual conference. Respectively, Snyder is a professor of English and administrator of writing program and writing intensive curriculum; Amani is a specialist and professor of multilingual composition; and Kato is a professor of English.

