AWC eSports

AWC is seeking dedicated gamers to join its eSports team.

 Graphic Courtesy of AWC

Aiming to get into eSports? There’s a spot on the team – multiple, in fact – at Arizona Western College. The college team is seeking dedicated players looking to level up their competitive gaming skills.

Per AWC, the team will be competing in the fall semester and play Overwatch 2, Super Smash Bros, Valorant, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Seige and more at the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) level.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

