Aiming to get into eSports? There’s a spot on the team – multiple, in fact – at Arizona Western College. The college team is seeking dedicated players looking to level up their competitive gaming skills.
Per AWC, the team will be competing in the fall semester and play Overwatch 2, Super Smash Bros, Valorant, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Seige and more at the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) level.
Players are required to be full-time students, maintain
good academic standing and have a declared degree path. As team members, they’re also eligible for some scholarship opportunities.
While the team plays various games, AWC eSports player Quentin Hennig hopes to see the program expand so that they’ll have multiple sub-teams for each game offered by NJCAAE. Other plans include setting up a YouTube channel to use as a platform to livestream matches and for players to showcase game highlights.
“I hope to grow the eSports program through the idea of competing at a high level of success,” he said. “Obviously, that won’t come overnight but the idea of excellence in the matches and in the classroom is what I think appeals to many students. My goal for this program is to have it be an asset to AWC, to the students and to the community.”
Another positive? eSports is set up in a way that’s more physically inclusive to students than other sports, Hennig noted.
“The interesting thing about eSports, to me, is that all the participants have the same floor, regarding the game itself,” he added. “It’s not like in basketball where everyone is of different heights and speeds and weights. eSports is a more physically inclusive sport than its peers, meaning that no matter how physically strong someone is, they have the same chance to succeed as anyone else playing the game
“The differences in eSports tend to be a bit more strategic in nature with one of the only exceptions being a player’s experience with a game. Finding those strategic differences can be a very fun and exciting process.”
Classes at AWC start on Monday, Aug. 21. To get involved this coming semester, visit azwestern.edu/esports to sign up or learn more.
