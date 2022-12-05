Enrollment for the spring semester at Arizona Western College has already begun but with roughly a month to go, there may be some individuals still deciding on whether they’ll be taking courses or which ones they might choose. For those interested in family studies, they might find the choice a little easier now.

Arizona Western College recently announced that it’s making the Family Development Credential more accessible for working individuals by offering courses on Fridays and Saturdays for Spring 2023.

