Enrollment for the spring semester at Arizona Western College has already begun but with roughly a month to go, there may be some individuals still deciding on whether they’ll be taking courses or which ones they might choose. For those interested in family studies, they might find the choice a little easier now.
Arizona Western College recently announced that it’s making the Family Development Credential more accessible for working individuals by offering courses on Fridays and Saturdays for Spring 2023.
The college reports that the AWC Family Studies Department made the change to a weekend course schedule in an effort to better serve those working in social services at locations like Chicanos Por La Causa, WACOG, Head Start and others.
Family studies as a field offers students career opportunities in teaching, counseling, social work, therapy, administration and more. With the Family Development Credential (FDC) specifically, students can become frontline family workers learning and practicing skills in strength-based family support.
Per AWC, FDC is a dual certificate program with the University of Connecticut and is nationally recognized. Courses for the program are offered in a hybrid format where students meet a minimum of 50% of instructional time in person at scheduled times each week at the AWC Yuma Campus and the remaining class time is online via Canvas.
The FDC includes three courses that will run from January to March 2023:
FAS-206: Family & Worker Development. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 1/21/2023 – 1/28/2023 Teaches “Basic self-empowerment and communication skills to support a healthy self-reliance within the family system.”
FAS-207: Cultural Competency & Family Assessment. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 2/11/2023 – 2/25/2023 Teaches “Understanding various cultures and diversity, basic principles of strength-based assessment and building mutually respectful relationships with families.”
FAS-208: Community Services. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, 3/3/2023 – 3/18/2023 Teaches “Basic skills of the home visiting process and effective collaboration with families and other agencies while developing informal helping networks.”
