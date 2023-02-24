Current and prospective college students in the Yuma area can apply now for a variety of scholarships through the Arizona Western College Foundation. The foundation’s scholarship cycle is open now until Saturday, April 1.
The AWC Foundation has stated that its commitment is to making education universally accessible for students and part of that work consists of removing economic barriers through scholarships.
“Like the diverse student body at AWC, we have a diverse offering of scholarship opportunities,” said Laura Knaresboro, chief operating officer for the AWC Foundation. “We encourage everyone to apply for scholarships through our user-friendly scholarship portal.”
Current and incoming students can complete one general scholarship application to qualify for any applicable scholarships awarded by the AWC Foundation. Scholarships in the cycle are available in major-specific areas as well as for general education or transfer students.
“There is often a misconception about GPA and financial aid status when it comes to applying for scholarships but each award has different criteria,” AWC Foundation Development Manager Gladys Anaya said. “Spending 30-40 minutes of your time could unlock various scholarship opportunities. Go for it!”
Students in need of help with essay questions are welcome to seek help at AWC’s Student Success Center but general help with the application process is also available by contacting the AWC Foundation at foundation@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-1720. To learn more about applying for scholarships, visit foundation.azwestern.edu/scholarships.
