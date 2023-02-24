Current and prospective college students in the Yuma area can apply now for a variety of scholarships through the Arizona Western College Foundation. The foundation’s scholarship cycle is open now until Saturday, April 1.

The AWC Foundation has stated that its commitment is to making education universally accessible for students and part of that work consists of removing economic barriers through scholarships.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

