Current and prospective Arizona Western College students looking to get a head start on the coming academic year will soon be able to apply for a wide variety of scholarships available through the Arizona Western College Foundation. The scholarship cycle for the 2022–2023 academic year opens Feb. 15 and runs until April 1.
Per a press release from AWC, interested students can complete one general scholarship application to qualify for any applicable scholarships awarded by the AWC Foundation. Scholarships are available in major-specific areas as well as for general education or transfer students.
The variety of scholarships available are part of the AWC Foundation’s goal to eliminate financial barriers and make college accessible for all.
“Like the diverse student body at AWC, we have a diverse offering of scholarship opportunities,” said Laura Knaresboro, AWC Foundation executive director. “We encourage everyone to apply for scholarships through our user-friendly scholarship portal.”
Gladys Anaya, coordinator of Development and Alumni Relations for the AWC Foundation, explained that the opportunities for earning a scholarship are greater than one might imagine.
“There is often a misconception about GPA and financial aid status when it comes to applying for scholarships, but each award has different criteria,” she said. “Spending 30-40 minutes of your time could unlock various scholarship opportunities. Go for it!”
While some scholarships may have additional requirements or essay questions, the AWC Foundation’s website provides a lot of information for students needing help. The process to apply through the general scholarship application online is straightforward: once a student’s admitted and has an active student account, they can log into the portal, complete the application and select relevant scholarship opportunities.
Each scholarship opportunity will list criteria and any specific essay questions. Students needing help with their essay questions can receive assistance at the AWC Student Success Center where tutors can help students proofread, develop and organize their ideas at no cost.
To learn more about the AWC Foundation and its scholarships, visit https://foundation.azwestern.edu/scholarships.
