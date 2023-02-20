The Arizona Western College Foundation has announced that it is seeking nominations for the AWC Hall of Fame.

From now until Friday, March 17, community members will be able to make submissions in four categories: Student, Faculty or Staff, Teams and Community Member.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

