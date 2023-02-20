The Arizona Western College Foundation has announced that it is seeking nominations for the AWC Hall of Fame.
From now until Friday, March 17, community members will be able to make submissions in four categories: Student, Faculty or Staff, Teams and Community Member.
According to the AWC Foundation, the Hall of Fame was established in 2011 to honor alumni, former students, faculty and community leaders from Yuma and La Paz Counties. Honorees are people who have made a significant contribution to college’s mission and goals or, as former students, have distinguished themselves in service to the larger world.
The AWC Hall of Fame currently has a total of 27 honorees, including 2022 inductees Jim Mitchell, Russ Jones and Janet Jones.
Nominations will be accepted in the following four categories:
- Student – eligible after 3 years of separation from AWC.
- Faculty or Staff – eligible 3 years after separation or after 10 years of active service.
- Teams – academic or athletic teams who win a state or national championship.
- Community Member – eligible after three years of distinguished support or service to AWC.
After the submission period, honorees will be selected and finally on Friday, Oct. 6, they’ll be recognized during the AWC Foundation’s Schoolhouse Soiree.
Celebrated for the first time in October 2022, the soiree combined the AWC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with another longtime AWC Foundation event, the Celebration of Scholars, which celebrates scholarship recipients and the donors who make the pursuit of their education possible. At this soiree, the AWC Foundation raised close to $42,000 to establish the Gold Heart Endowment for scholarships.
