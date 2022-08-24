The Arizona Western College Foundation will be celebrating champions of education and scholarship recipients alike during their Schoolhouse Soiree this October.

Per a press release from AWC, the celebration will merge two longtime AWC Foundation events, the Hall of Fame and the Celebration of Scholars, to commemorate Yuma and La Paz community members who make a difference in education, generous donors and students who have earned scholarships.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

