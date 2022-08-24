The Arizona Western College Foundation will be celebrating champions of education and scholarship recipients alike during their Schoolhouse Soiree this October.
Per a press release from AWC, the celebration will merge two longtime AWC Foundation events, the Hall of Fame and the Celebration of Scholars, to commemorate Yuma and La Paz community members who make a difference in education, generous donors and students who have earned scholarships.
The evening’s festivities will also include a cocktail hour, dinner and a silent auction fundraiser.
“To honor the past, present and future, we have chosen to combine both events this year to make the Schoolhouse Soiree our signature fundraising event,” said AWC Foundation Chief Operating Officer Laura Knaresboro. “All proceeds from the event and our silent auction will go specifically to the Arizona Western College Foundation Gold Heart Fund for scholarships.”
Knaresboro stated that the venue for the event was chosen because the Foundation believes in giving back to the community,
“That is why we will be hosting the event in the heart of Yuma County at Hacienda La Victoria, a beautiful, locally owned venue,” she said.
The Schoolhouse Soiree will be held from 6 p.m. -10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Hacienda La Victoria, located at 1302 E. Main Street in Somerton. The cocktail hour will be from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7:10 p.m. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as well as the donor and scholarship recipient recognition will take place after. Lastly, from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees will be able to mingle and participate in the silent auction.
Those interested in attending the event will be able to purchase tickets for $100 each. Sponsorship opportunities include one Champion of Education Sponsor ($5,000), one Excellence in Education Sponsor ($4,000), Make a Difference Sponsors ($2,500), Knowledge is Power Sponsors ($1,000) and Key to Success Sponsors ($500). More sponsorship details are available to those interested.
